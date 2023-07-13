Servotech Power Systems stock split record date

The small-cap company informed Indian stock market bourses about the stock split record date citing, "In accordance with the provisions of Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations") and other applicable provisions, if any, we would like to inform you that the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Saturday, 29th July, 2023 to Friday, 4th August, 2023 (both days inclusive)for ascertaining the entitlement of shareholders of the Company for the purpose of sub-division (split) of Equity Share of the Company having a face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two only) each (fully paid-up) into Two (2) Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 1/- (Rupees One only) each (fully Paid-up). Further, Friday, 28th July, 2023 has been fixed as Record Date for the aforesaid purpose."