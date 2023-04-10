Multibagger stock: Deep Industries is one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in recent years. The small-cap multibagger stock surged to the tune of over 600 per cent in last two years and now the company has informed Indian bourses that the stock will be dividend to the face value of ₹5 per share from face value of ₹10 per share. On stock split ex-date, Deep Industries share price has ascended to the tune of 2.50 per cent in early morning deals.

Deep Industries share split

The multibagger stock informed Indian stock market bourses in February 2023 about stock split decision citing, "The Board of Directors of the Company at its board meeting held today has accorded its approval to sub-divide/split the Equity Shares of the Company such that 1 (One) Equity Share having nominal/face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each be sub-divided into 2 (Two) Equity Shares having nominal/face value of Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five Only) each subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company or any other regulatory authority, if any."

Deep Industries share split record date

The small-cap multibagger stock informed Indian bourses about the stock split record date citing, "It is hereby informed that, the Board of Directors of the Company has passed the necessary Resolution through Circular Resolution Today i.e. on March 21, 2023 and has fixed the "Record date" on Monday, April 10, 2023 for the purpose of Sub-Division of every 1 (One) Equity Shares of the Nominal/ Face Value of Rs.10/ - (Rupees Ten Only) each into 2 (Two) Equity Shares of the Nominal I Face Value of Rs.5 /- (Rupees Five Only) each."

After price adjustment on stock split record date, Deep Industries share price today is around ₹149 apiece levels, logging more than 2.50 per cent rise in early morning deals.