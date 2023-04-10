Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  1:2 stock split: Multibagger stock trades ex-split after 600% rally in 2 years. Share jumps

1:2 stock split: Multibagger stock trades ex-split after 600% rally in 2 years. Share jumps

1 min read . 10:10 AM IST Asit Manohar
Multibagger stock: After stock split, face value of the small-cap stock has now become 5 per share.

  • Multibagger stock: On stock split record date, the small-cap stock witnessed fresh buying and logged over 2.5% rise during early morning deals

Multibagger stock: Deep Industries is one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in recent years. The small-cap multibagger stock surged to the tune of over 600 per cent in last two years and now the company has informed Indian bourses that the stock will be dividend to the face value of 5 per share from face value of 10 per share. On stock split ex-date, Deep Industries share price has ascended to the tune of 2.50 per cent in early morning deals.

Multibagger stock: Deep Industries is one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in recent years. The small-cap multibagger stock surged to the tune of over 600 per cent in last two years and now the company has informed Indian bourses that the stock will be dividend to the face value of 5 per share from face value of 10 per share. On stock split ex-date, Deep Industries share price has ascended to the tune of 2.50 per cent in early morning deals.

Deep Industries share split

The multibagger stock informed Indian stock market bourses in February 2023 about stock split decision citing, "The Board of Directors of the Company at its board meeting held today has accorded its approval to sub-divide/split the Equity Shares of the Company such that 1 (One) Equity Share having nominal/face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each be sub-divided into 2 (Two) Equity Shares having nominal/face value of Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five Only) each subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company or any other regulatory authority, if any."

Deep Industries share split

The multibagger stock informed Indian stock market bourses in February 2023 about stock split decision citing, "The Board of Directors of the Company at its board meeting held today has accorded its approval to sub-divide/split the Equity Shares of the Company such that 1 (One) Equity Share having nominal/face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each be sub-divided into 2 (Two) Equity Shares having nominal/face value of Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five Only) each subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company or any other regulatory authority, if any."

Deep Industries share split record date

The small-cap multibagger stock informed Indian bourses about the stock split record date citing, "It is hereby informed that, the Board of Directors of the Company has passed the necessary Resolution through Circular Resolution Today i.e. on March 21, 2023 and has fixed the "Record date" on Monday, April 10, 2023 for the purpose of Sub-Division of every 1 (One) Equity Shares of the Nominal/ Face Value of Rs.10/ - (Rupees Ten Only) each into 2 (Two) Equity Shares of the Nominal I Face Value of Rs.5 /- (Rupees Five Only) each."

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

Deep Industries share split record date

The small-cap multibagger stock informed Indian bourses about the stock split record date citing, "It is hereby informed that, the Board of Directors of the Company has passed the necessary Resolution through Circular Resolution Today i.e. on March 21, 2023 and has fixed the "Record date" on Monday, April 10, 2023 for the purpose of Sub-Division of every 1 (One) Equity Shares of the Nominal/ Face Value of Rs.10/ - (Rupees Ten Only) each into 2 (Two) Equity Shares of the Nominal I Face Value of Rs.5 /- (Rupees Five Only) each."

After price adjustment on stock split record date, Deep Industries share price today is around 149 apiece levels, logging more than 2.50 per cent rise in early morning deals.

After price adjustment on stock split record date, Deep Industries share price today is around 149 apiece levels, logging more than 2.50 per cent rise in early morning deals.

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP