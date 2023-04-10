Deep Industries share split

The multibagger stock informed Indian stock market bourses in February 2023 about stock split decision citing, "The Board of Directors of the Company at its board meeting held today has accorded its approval to sub-divide/split the Equity Shares of the Company such that 1 (One) Equity Share having nominal/face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each be sub-divided into 2 (Two) Equity Shares having nominal/face value of Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five Only) each subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company or any other regulatory authority, if any."