1:2 stock split, two bonus issues: Multibagger SME IPO turns ₹1.2 lakh to ₹1.40 crore in seven years2 min read 18 Jul 2023, 02:28 PM IST
Multibagger SME IPO was launched in March 2016 at fixed price of ₹12 per equity share and one lot of the issue comprised 10,000 company shares
Multibagger stock: A long term investor not just earn from stock movement only. A listed company shares its profit with its shareholders using its capital reserves. The listed companies reward its loyal investors by announcing dividend, bonus shares, stock split, rights issue, buyback of shares, etc. In case of dividend, a shareholder of the company received the reward amount directly in one's bank account without booking any profit whereas in the case of bonus shares, stock split, etc. a shareholders shareholding increases and then movement in the stock gives him or her higher return on one's investment.
