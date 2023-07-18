To understand how bonus shares, stock split can reward a long term investor, we need to look at the journey of Lancer Container Lines since its IPO launch. The public issue of this logistics service provider company was launched in March 2016 at a price band of ₹12 per share. A bidder was allowed to apply in lots and one log of this fixed price issue was comprising 10,000 company shares. This means minimum investment in this SME IPO was ₹1.20 lakh. The public issue was proposed for listing on BSE SME exchange and the SME stock listed on BSE SME exchange at ₹12.60 per equity share, delivering around 5 per cent listing premium to its lucky allottees. However, for those allottees, who remained invested in this SME stock despite par listing, the company had much to offer in upcoming years.