12 stocks to trade ex-dividend next week

12 stocks to trade ex-dividend next week7 min read . 06:09 PM IST
Here are the 12 stocks that will go ex-dividend next week, meaning they will trade without the value of the upcoming or announced dividend payment for the fiscal year 2022.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Here are the 12 stocks that will go ex-dividend next week, meaning they will trade without the value of the upcoming or announced dividend payment for the fiscal year 2022.
Here are the 12 stocks that will go ex-dividend next week, meaning they will trade without the value of the upcoming or announced dividend payment for the fiscal year 2022.
Here are the 12 stocks that will go ex-dividend next week, meaning they will trade without the value of the upcoming or announced dividend payment for the fiscal year 2022.
Dolat Algotech Ltd's board of directors has proposed a first interim dividend of Rs. 0.25 per equity share or 25% of the face value of Rs. 1/- per share for financial year 2022. The record date is set for May 24, 2022, and the stock will go ex-dividend on May 23, 2022. Dolat Investments Limited shares were last trading on the BSE at Rs. 80.80, compared to the previous close of Rs. 80.50. On Friday's closing session, the stock reached an intraday high of ₹82.6, but it is currently trading below its 5 days, 20 day, 50 day, 100 days, and 200 day moving averages.
Dolat Algotech Ltd's board of directors has proposed a first interim dividend of Rs. 0.25 per equity share or 25% of the face value of Rs. 1/- per share for financial year 2022. The record date is set for May 24, 2022, and the stock will go ex-dividend on May 23, 2022. Dolat Investments Limited shares were last trading on the BSE at Rs. 80.80, compared to the previous close of Rs. 80.50. On Friday's closing session, the stock reached an intraday high of ₹82.6, but it is currently trading below its 5 days, 20 day, 50 day, 100 days, and 200 day moving averages.
The Board of Directors authorised and recommended the final dividend of Rs. 2.25 per equity share (i.e. for the fiscal year 2021-22) at its meeting on April 1, 2022. The company has mentioned on its annual report that “The Board of your Company has fixed Tuesday, 24 May, 2022 as the ‘Record Date’ for the purpose of determining entitlement of the Members to the final Dividend for the FY22, if declared at the AGM. Subject to the provisions of the Act, the final Dividend as recommended by the Board of Directors, if declared at the AGM will be paid within thirty days from the date of declaration i.e. within thirty days from 31 May, 2022 (if declared) to those Members whose names appear in the Register of Members of the Company after giving effect to valid transmission or transposition requests lodged with the Company as on close of the business hours on Tuesday, 24 May, 2022."
The stock will trade ex-dividend on May 23, 2022, and will open at a market price of ₹1,432 on Monday, a 1.13 percent decrease from the previous close of ₹1448.35.
The Board of Directors has proposed an interim dividend of ₹13 per share, with a record date of May 24, 2022. The stock will go ex-dividend on May 23, 2022. The stock is currently trading at a market price of ₹3,785.05, up 3.28 percent from its previous closing of ₹3664.80, and is trading below the 5 days, 20 day, 50 day, 100 days, and 200-day moving averages.
At their meeting on May 12, 2022, the company's Board of Directors declared an interim dividend of Rs. 2/- (100 percent) per equity share of Rs.2 each for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 and set May 24, 2022 as the record date for determining shareholders' eligibility for the purpose of dividend payment. The stock will trade ex-dividend on May 23, 2022, and will open 3.22 percent lower at ₹774.70 on Monday.
Based on the outcome of the Board Meeting on May 11, 2022, the company's Board of Directors declared an interim dividend of ₹24/- per equity share of INR 10/- each (240 percent) for the fiscal year 2021-22 and set May 25, 2022 as the record date for determining shareholders' eligibility for payment of the dividend amount. The stock will trade ex-dividend on May 24, 2022, and it will open with a 3.69 percent gain on Monday at ₹1,810 per share.
The Board of Directors of QGO Finance Limited issued an interim dividend of Rs. 0.1 (1 percent) per equity share on the face value of the paid-up equity shares of Rupees 10/- each for the fiscal year 2022-23. Thursday, May 26, 2022 shall be considered the 'Record Date' for the purpose of determining shareholder eligibility and the stock shall trade ex-dividend on 25-05-2022. On Monday, the stock will open at ₹24.50, with a 3.16 percent upside gap.
The State Bank of India (SBI) announced a dividend of ₹7.10 per equity share, or 710 percent, for the fiscal year 2021-22 during its meeting held on May 13, 2022. The record date for dividend payment has been set for May 26th, 2022, with the dividend payment date set for June 10th, 2022. The stock will go ex-dividend on May 25, 2022. On Monday, the stock is going to open at ₹462.50, with a 3.35 percent upside gap.
On 16th May 2022, the company has said in an exchange filing that “The Board of Directors at its meeting held on Monday, April 11, 2022 had recommended a final dividend of ₹22 per equity share of ₹1 each of the Company for approval by the shareholders at the AGM scheduled to be held on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Thursday, May 26, 2022 as the Record Date for determining entitlement of members to final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2022. If the final dividend as recommended by the Board of Directors is approved at the AGM, payment of such dividend, subject to deduction of tax at source, will be made on Monday, June 13, 2022."
The stock will trade ex-dividend on May 25, 2022, and will open with a 1.14 percent upside gap at ₹3,299 per share on Monday.
The Board of Directors of the company declared payment of the first interim dividend for FY 2022-23 of Rs. 0.25/- (i.e. @ 12.5 percent) per equity share of face value of Rs.2.00/- each at its meeting held on May 16, 2022. The record date has been set for May 26th, 2022, and the stock will trade ex-dividend on May 25th, 2022. The stock's current market price is ₹331.15, down 4.79 percent from the previous close of ₹347.80, and it is trading below the 5 days, 20 days, 50 days, 100 days, and 200-day moving averages.
The Board of Directors of the company proposed a final dividend of ₹6.25 per equity share of ₹1/- each for the fiscal year ended 31st March 2022, subject to declaration by the shareholders at the Company's 111th Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for Wednesday, 20th July 2022. The company has set Saturday, May 28, 2022 as the record date for determining shareholders' eligibility for final dividend payment, and the dividend, if declared, would be paid between Friday, July 22, 2022 and Tuesday, July 26, 2022. The stock will trade ex-dividend on May 27, 2022, and at the current market price of ₹279.95, it is trading higher than the 5 days, 20 days, 50 days, 100 days, and 200-day moving averages, and it has gained for the previous 5 days, returning 8.17 percent.
The company has said in its annual report that “The Board of Directors at their meeting held on May 3, 2022, has recommended payment of ₹7.50/- (Rupees Seven and Fifty paisa only) (375%) per equity share of the face value of ₹2 (Rupees two only) each as final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2022. The payment of final dividend is subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company." The company has set Monday, May 30, 2022 as the record date for determining shareholders' eligibility for the final dividend payment for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, and the stock will trade ex-dividend on May 27th, 2022.
At its meeting on May 18, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors announced an interim dividend of Rs.0.75 per equity share of face value Rs.2 and set May 30, 2022 as the record date. The dividend will be paid on or before June 16, 2022, with the stock trading ex-dividend on May 27, 2022.