12 stocks to trade ex-dividend tomorrow: Check if you own any

Cheviot Company Limited

The Board of the company have said in a regulatory filing that “Please be informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 26th May, 2022 have recommended a final dividend of ₹60/- (600%) per ordinary share on 60,16,875 fully paid-up ordinary shares of face value of ₹10/- each aggregating to ₹36,10,12,500/- (Rupees Thirty-Six Crores Ten Lakhs Twelve Thousand Five Hundred only) for the year ended 31st March, 2022, subject to approval of the members at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM) of the Company convened to be held on Friday, 12th August, 2022. Further, pursuant to Regulation 42 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that dividend, as recommended by the Board of Directors, if declared at the AGM, will be paid, subject to deduction of income tax at source, on and from Wednesday, 17th August, 2022 to those members, whose names shall appear in the Company’s Register of Members and as Beneficial Owners as per details to be furnished by National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited at the close of business hours on Friday, 5th August, 2022, being the Record Date fixed for the purpose of dividend."