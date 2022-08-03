12 stocks to trade ex-dividend tomorrow: Check if you own any

The shares of the following companies will go ex-dividend tomorrow, August 4, 2022: Cheviot Company Limited, Matrimony.com Limited, Rites, Andhra Paper Ltd, Bata India, Lloyds Metals and Energy Limited, Delta Corp Limited, A. K. Capital Services Limited, Elgi Equipments Limited, Saven Technologies Ltd, Symphony Limited, and ADF Foods Limited.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The shares of the following companies will go ex-dividend tomorrow, August 4, 2022: Cheviot Company Limited, Matrimony.com Limited, Rites, Andhra Paper Ltd, Bata India, Lloyds Metals and Energy Limited, Delta Corp Limited, A. K. Capital Services Limited, Elgi Equipments Limited, Saven Technologies Ltd, Symphony Limited, and ADF Foods Limited. The Board of Directors of the above companies have fixed 5th August 2022 as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for dividend payout, and according to information made public on the BSE, the ex-dividend date for all of these stocks is tomorrow.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The shares of the following companies will go ex-dividend tomorrow, August 4, 2022: Cheviot Company Limited, Matrimony.com Limited, Rites, Andhra Paper Ltd, Bata India, Lloyds Metals and Energy Limited, Delta Corp Limited, A. K. Capital Services Limited, Elgi Equipments Limited, Saven Technologies Ltd, Symphony Limited, and ADF Foods Limited. The Board of Directors of the above companies have fixed 5th August 2022 as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for dividend payout, and according to information made public on the BSE, the ex-dividend date for all of these stocks is tomorrow.
Cheviot Company Limited
The Board of the company have said in a regulatory filing that “Please be informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 26th May, 2022 have recommended a final dividend of ₹60/- (600%) per ordinary share on 60,16,875 fully paid-up ordinary shares of face value of ₹10/- each aggregating to ₹36,10,12,500/- (Rupees Thirty-Six Crores Ten Lakhs Twelve Thousand Five Hundred only) for the year ended 31st March, 2022, subject to approval of the members at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM) of the Company convened to be held on Friday, 12th August, 2022. Further, pursuant to Regulation 42 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that dividend, as recommended by the Board of Directors, if declared at the AGM, will be paid, subject to deduction of income tax at source, on and from Wednesday, 17th August, 2022 to those members, whose names shall appear in the Company’s Register of Members and as Beneficial Owners as per details to be furnished by National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited at the close of business hours on Friday, 5th August, 2022, being the Record Date fixed for the purpose of dividend."
Cheviot Company Limited
The Board of the company have said in a regulatory filing that “Please be informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 26th May, 2022 have recommended a final dividend of ₹60/- (600%) per ordinary share on 60,16,875 fully paid-up ordinary shares of face value of ₹10/- each aggregating to ₹36,10,12,500/- (Rupees Thirty-Six Crores Ten Lakhs Twelve Thousand Five Hundred only) for the year ended 31st March, 2022, subject to approval of the members at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM) of the Company convened to be held on Friday, 12th August, 2022. Further, pursuant to Regulation 42 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that dividend, as recommended by the Board of Directors, if declared at the AGM, will be paid, subject to deduction of income tax at source, on and from Wednesday, 17th August, 2022 to those members, whose names shall appear in the Company’s Register of Members and as Beneficial Owners as per details to be furnished by National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited at the close of business hours on Friday, 5th August, 2022, being the Record Date fixed for the purpose of dividend."
The stock closed today at ₹1,440.00 apiece, up by 0.90% from the previous close.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Matrimony.com Limited
The Board recommended the declaration of a final dividend of Rs. 5 per share (100 percent of face value of Rs. 5 per share) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. “With reference to the above subject, we would like to inform you that the Company has fixed "Friday", 05th August 2022" as record date for the purpose of determining the eligible shareholders towards payment of Dividend," said the Board of Directors in stock exchanges filing.
The stock closed today at ₹780.25 apiece, down by 0.71% from its previous close.
Rites
The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “The Board of Directors have declared first interim dividend for the Financial Year 2022-23 of Rs. 4 per share at the rate of 40 % of paid up share capital of the company. Further, as intimated earlier the record date set for the purpose of payment of first interim dividend for Financial Year 2022-23 is August 05, 2022."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The shares of Rites closed today at ₹268.30 apiece, up by 0.51% from the previous close.
Andhra Paper Ltd
For the fiscal year 2021–2022, the Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 7.50 on each fully paid equity share of Rs. 10 (representing 75% of paid up value). “The dividend, if declared at the AGM, will be paid within 30 days from the date of AGM to all: beneficial owners as at the end of the day on Friday, August 5, 2022, as per the list of beneficial owners to be furnished by the National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited, in respect of the shares held in electronic form; and Members, whose names appear in the Register of Members as on Friday, August 5, 2022, in respect of shares held in physical form," said the company in a regulatory filing.
The stock closed today at ₹384.50 apiece, down by 0.10% from the previous close.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Bata India
The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “The Board at the Meeting recommended a Dividend of Rs. 54.5 (1090%) per equity share of Rs. 5/- each fully paid-up of the Company, which includes onetime Special Dividend of Rs. 50.5 (1010%) per equity share of Rs. 5/- each fully paid-up of the Company, for the year ended March 31, 2022, for approval of the Members at the AGM. The payment of dividend, is subject to approval of the shareholders, at the AGM. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Share Transfer Books and Register of the Members will remain closed from Saturday, August 6, 2022 to Friday, August 12, 2022 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the 89th AGM and payment of Dividend. Dividend on Equity Shares, if declared, at the 89th AGM will be paid from Tuesday, August 23, 2022 onwards to those Members who are entitled thereto."\
The ex-date is 4th August 2022, as per the data available on BSE. The stock closed today at ₹1,989.00 apiece, down by 0.53% from the previous close.
Lloyds Metals and Energy Limited
The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “The Board of Directors at their meeting held on Friday, 29th April, 2022 had recommended a final dividend of 0.50 paisa per equity share of Re. 1 each of the Company for approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing 45th Annual General Meeting (“AGM") scheduled to be held on Saturday, 13th August, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Friday, 05th August, 2022 as the Record Date for determining entitlement of members to final dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2022. If the final dividend as recommended by the Board of Directors is approved at the AGM, payment of such dividend, subject to deduction of tax at source, will be made on or before Friday, 09th September, 2022."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The stock closed today at ₹142.00 apiece, down by 2.24% from the previous close.
Delta Corp Limited
The company has said in a regulatory filing that “The Board of Directors of the Company, at its Meeting held on 11 April, 2022, recommended payment of final dividend of Re. 1.25 (Rupee One and Twenty Five Paisa only) per equity share of the face value of Re. 1 (Rupee One only) each for the year ended 31st March, 2022 (“final dividend"). The final dividend will be paid to the members ofthe Company after approval of dividend at the Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled on Thursday, 25th August, 2022. Payment of dividend, if approved at the Annual General Meeting, will be made to those members whose names will be on the Company’s Register of Members on 5th August, 2022 (“record date") and to those whose names will appear as Beneficial Owners as at the close of the business hours on 5th August, 2022 as per the details to be furnished by the Depositories, viz. National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) for this purpose."
The stock closed at ₹197.95 apiece, down by 1.30% from the previous close.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A. K. Capital Services Limited
The company has said in a regulatory filing that its Board of Directors “Recommended the final dividend of 30% i.e. INR 3/- per fully paid up equity share (face value of INR 10/- per equity share) for the financial year 2021-22, subject to approval by shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The Company will inform in due course the date on which the Company will hold AGM for the year ended March, 31, 2022 and the date from which dividend will be paid or warrants thereof will be dispatched to the shareholders. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, determined Friday, August 5, 2022 as the “Record Date" for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of the shareholders for the payment of final dividend if approved at the ensuing AGM."
The stock closed today at ₹431.10 apiece, down by 0.89% from the previous close.
Elgi Equipments Limited
The company has said in a regulatory filing that its Board of Directors “Recommended for the approval of the shareholders, a final dividend of Rs.1.15/- per equity share of Re.1/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2022. The said dividend, if declared and approved by the shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (“AGM"), shall be paid on or before September 11, 2022 to the shareholders whose name stands on the Register of Members and as beneficial owners with the depositories as on Friday, August 5, 2022."
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The stock closed today at ₹436.00 apiece, up by 6.35% from the previous close.
Saven Technologies Ltd
The Board of Directors have said in a regulatory filing that “We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors at their Meeting held on 25th July, 2022 have declared Interim Dividend of Re.1/- per Equity Share of Re.1/- each for the Financial Year 2022-23. The Record date fixed for determining the eligibility of shareholders for the payment of interim dividend is 05th August, 2022."
The stock closed today at ₹43.30 apiece, up by 0.12% from the previous close.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Symphony Limited
The Board of Directors of the company have said in a regulatory filing that “We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors has declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 2/- (100%) per equity share of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year 2022-23 in their meeting held today. The said interim dividend will be payable to those shareholders whose name appear in the Register of Members of the Company as at the close of business hours on Friday, August 5, 2022. The said shareholders will be entitled to receive the dividend through electronic credit to their registered bank accounts. Those shareholders, who have not registered their bank account details with the depository participant/ RTA, would receive demand draft at their registered address."
The stock closed today at ₹928.05 apiece, down by 1.61% from the previous close.
ADF Foods Limited
The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “The Board has recommended final dividend @ Rs. 4/- per share (i.e. 40%) on equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each, subject to the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The Company has fixed Friday, August 5, 2022 as the Record Date for determining entitlement of Members to said Final Dividend."
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The stock closed today at ₹733.00 apiece, up by 5.80% from the previous close.