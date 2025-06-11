₹12 to ₹870: Multibagger penny stock turns ₹1 lakh into ₹72 lakh in five years.

Multibagger penny stock: Amid volatility in the stock market, investors are often lookout for stocks which will give favourable returns. However, amid ongoing global cues, it is difficult to find such stocks, therefore, we bring you the share price journey of multibagger penny stock - Aayush Art and Bullion.

Aayush Art and Bullion, which was once priced at ₹12 in August 2020, is now trading at ₹870 on the BSE. To put it in perspective, an investment of ₹1 lakh made 5 years ago in the stock and held over time would have grown significantly to nearly ₹72 lakh.

Aayush Art and Bullion share price movement The multibagger penny stock Aayush Art and Bullion shares opened at ₹870 on June 11, as compared to previous close at ₹863.40 apiece.

The multibagger stock has proven to be a wealth creating machine for its long-term investors by surging over 7,101.67 per cent in five years.

So far this year, the multibagger penny stock has maintained its positive trajectory. Aayush Art and Bullion share price rose as much as 673.68 per cent in one year.

The stock has managed to impress the short-term investors too. Aayush Art and Bullion shares ascended over 60 per cent in six months.

In terms of year-to-date (YTD), the scrip has gained over 23 per cent since the beginning of 2025, rising from ₹703.40 to current market level.

Aayush Art and Bullion financial overview Aayush Art and Bullion Ltd (BSE: 540718), f has reported a strong performance for the second half of FY25, signaling its most profitable phase yet.

For H2 FY25, the company posted a net profit of ₹1.56 crore, a substantial jump from ₹24 lakh reported in H1 FY25. This turnaround in profitability underlines the company’s strategic initiatives and improved operational efficiency.

Overall, for FY25, the company registered a net profit of ₹1.81 crore, nearly seven times higher than the ₹26 lakh it reported in FY24, with earnings per share (EPS) rising sharply to ₹1.81 from ₹0.21 in the previous fiscal.

The company’s revenue from operations also witnessed exponential growth, reaching ₹73.77 crore in FY25 — a tenfold increase from ₹7.33 crore in FY24. This dramatic surge in topline performance is a result of robust demand in its core business segments and the successful execution of its long-term growth strategies.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.