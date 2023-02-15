While announcing its earnings for the third quarter ended December 2022 (Q3 FY23), Apollo Hospitals also declared an interim dividend of 6 rupees per share (120% of face value of ₹5 per share), amounting to a pay-out of ₹86 crore, for the financial year ending 31st March 2023 with record date fixed next week on Friday February 24, 2023. The shares of the company were trading more than 3% higher at ₹4,435 apiece on the BSE in Wednesday's afternoon deals.

"The board of directors declared an interim dividend of ₹6 per share (120% of face value of ₹5 per share) for the financial year ending 31st March 2023, on the paid up equity shares, out of the profits of the company," it informed in an exchange filing yesterday.

The board has fixed the record date as 24th February 2023 for the purpose of payment of interim dividend and the said interim dividend will be paid to the equity shareholders, whose names appear in the Registrar of Members/Beneficial Owners of the company as on the close of business hours of 23rd February. The said interim dividend will be paid to all the equity shareholders of the company on or before 10th March 2023, the company added.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise's consolidated net profit declined by 33% to ₹153 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022 as against ₹228 crore in the October-December period of last fiscal. Revenue rose to ₹4,264 crore in the period under review from ₹3,639 crore in the year-ago period, growth of 19%.

As on December 31, 2022, Apollo Hospitals had 7,855 operating beds across the network. The new hospitals have a utilisation of over 62 per cent and are expected to witness double digit growth in volumes and improvement in utilisation and profitability going forward, it added.