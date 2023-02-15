Dividend at 120% declared by hospital stock, record date next week
- The board of directors declared an interim dividend of ₹6 per share, said Apollo Hospitals
While announcing its earnings for the third quarter ended December 2022 (Q3 FY23), Apollo Hospitals also declared an interim dividend of 6 rupees per share (120% of face value of ₹5 per share), amounting to a pay-out of ₹86 crore, for the financial year ending 31st March 2023 with record date fixed next week on Friday February 24, 2023. The shares of the company were trading more than 3% higher at ₹4,435 apiece on the BSE in Wednesday's afternoon deals.
