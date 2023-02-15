Dividend at 120% declared by hospital stock, record date next week

The board has fixed the record date as 24th February 2023 for the purpose of payment of interim dividend and the said interim dividend will be paid to the equity shareholders, whose names appear in the Registrar of Members/Beneficial Owners of the company as on the close of business hours of 23rd February. The said interim dividend will be paid to all the equity shareholders of the company on or before 10th March 2023, the company added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}