1200% rally in five years! Multibagger small-cap stock jumps after order updates on BHEL, HPCL

Stock Market Today: With a 1200% rally in five years, the Multibagger small-cap stock Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd gains in the morning trades on Tuesday after order updates on BHEL, HPCL

Multibagger small-cap stock Tiger Logistics on Tuesday 28 April 2025 announced new order updates from the large Public sector companies as BHEL and HPCL

As per the intimation to the exchanges by Multibagger small-cap stock Tiger Logistics said that it has strengthened its presence in the Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) segment by securing major projects with Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) and emerging as the frontrunner for a significant air cargo contract with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL).

These developments as per the Multibagger small-cap company Tiger Logistics reinforce its reputation as a trusted partner for handling critical cargo across diverse government and PSU sectors, backed by its comprehensive service offerings and proven expertise.

Tiger Logistics order update from BHEL Tiger Logistics' said that its association with BHEL continues to yield significant projects, handling a wide spectrum of logistics requirements, including Customs Clearance, Warehousing, Transportation, FCL& LCL Export & Import, Air Export & Import, Break Bulk, and Over Dimensional Cargo (ODC).

Recently, Tiger Logistics was able to obtain five important ODC projects for BHEL that originated in Italy, two of which are currently in route. In addition, another air cargo shipment from Argentina is currently being processed (air-chartered service).

Tiger Logistics order update from HPCL Building on its track record of successful collaborations with HPCL, Tiger Logistics said that is on the verge of securing a substantial new project from HPCL.

As per Tiger Logistics, it has emerged as the L1 bidder for a significant Air Cargo project with HPCL, estimated to involve a sizeable volume of shipments per month.

This achievement as per small cap stock Tiger Logistics reflects its competitive pricing and its demonstrated ability to meet the stringent demands of the oil and gas sector.'

Tiger Logistics Multibagger returns The small Cap stock Tiger Logistics saw its share price open at ₹51.74 and gain to ₹51.75 in the mrning trades on Tuesday. While the small cap stock Tiger Logistics share price gained more than 2% during the morning trades, Tiger Logistics having risen almost 1200% giving Multibagger returns for investors