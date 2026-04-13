1200% rally in five years! Multibagger stock jumps 7% despite weak trends on Dalal Street

Multibagger stock Gyftr (formerly known as LKP Finance) jumped over 7.24% in Monday's trading session despite weak sentiments on Dalal Street. The stock opened at ₹170 apiece today, as compared to the previous close of ₹176.10 and touched an intraday high of ₹193 on April 13.

Meanwhile, the Indian stock market resumed its downward trend on Monday after rallying over 6% last week. The benchmark index Nifty 50 tumbled 2%, hitting an intraday low of 23,555 after US-Iran war ceasefire talks failed to resolve the West Asian conflict and Donald Trump announced a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

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Gyftr's recent business updates In an exchange filing on April 7, the company announced that it has officially changed its name from LKP Finance to Gyftr Limited.

“We wish to inform you that the Registrar of Companies, Ministry of Corporate Affairs (“MCA”), has approved the change in name of the Company from “LKP Finance Limited” to “Gyftr Limited”, with effect from April 06, 2026,” it said in the filing.

In March, the company announced the allotment of bonus equity shares in the proportion of 4:1. The company allotted 6,14,46,600 equity shares of ₹10 each as fully paid-up bonus equity shares.

“We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., 09th March 2026 (deemed allotment date) allotted 6,14,46,600 equity shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each as fully paid-up bonus equity shares, in the proportion of 4:1, i.e., 4 (Four) new fully paid-up equity share of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each for every 1 (One) existing fully paid-up equity share of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each, to the eligible members of the Company,” the company said.

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Gyftr posted a net profit of ₹5.9 crore for the quarter ending on December 31, 2025, as compared to net loss of ₹11.4 crore same period a year ago.

Revenue from operations for the December quarter stood at ₹90.4 crore, against (14.4 crore) last year same period.

Also Read | Multibagger stock AGI Infra shows resilience against stock market crash

Gyftr's share price trend The multibagger stock has remained volatile in the near term amid weak market sentiments. The stock has rallied over 19.11% in a week and 10.36% in a month. However, the stock has shed 27% in the last three months.

Gyftr share price has delivered whopping returns of 53% in six months and multibagger returns of 154.66% in a year.

The multibagger stock has quadrupled investors' money by soaring over 1161% in the last three years and 1247% in five years

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.