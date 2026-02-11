1200% returns in five years! Multibagger stock jumps over 4% from today's low

Multibagger stock Shanti Educational Initiatives jumped around 5% from its day's low amid volatility in Dalal Street.

The stock initially fell 4% to hit its day's low of ₹169.55 on BSE. It later recovered as much as 4.7% to hit its day's high of ₹177.50.

The stock is 11% away from its 52-week high of ₹200, hit in December 2025. Meanwhile, it skyrocketed 181% from its 52-week low of ₹63.15, hit in May 2025.

The small-cap stock has given positive investor returns in the recent times, rising 77% in past 1 year. Meanwhile, it jumped 73% in last 6 months, 60.5% in 3 months and added over 4% in last 1 month.

In the long term, the stock has given multibagger returns, soaring over 1200% in 5 years.

Shanti Educational Initiatives Q3 December quarter and the nine months ended December 31, 2025.

For Q3 FY26, consolidated revenue from operations fell sharply by about 71.6% year-on-year to ₹582.53 lakh, compared with ₹2,054.91 lakh in the corresponding quarter last year. The sharp contraction in topline was mirrored at the bottom line, with consolidated profit after tax declining around 73.6% YoY to ₹51.41 lakh, from ₹195.00 lakh in Q3 FY25.

Performance over the nine-month period ended December 31, 2025, also reflected pressure. Consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹1,141.72 lakh, while consolidated profit for the period came in at ₹262.05 lakh. On a standalone basis, the company reported nine-month revenue of ₹575.20 lakh and profit of ₹260.44 lakh, indicating that most of the earnings during the period were generated at the standalone level.

On the shareholding front, institutional interest saw a marginal uptick. As of December 2025, foreign institutional investors held 22.50% in the company, while domestic institutional investors owned 0.16%, both higher compared with their holdings in September 2025.

Shanti Educational Initiatives operates across India’s education services space, offering K–12 school and pre-school projects, academic and operational consultancy, digital learning solutions, and support services. The company also runs its own network of schools and education brands, including Shanti Asiatic School, Shanti Juniors and Shanti Business School.