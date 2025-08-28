1220% rally in 5 years. Multibagger small-cap stock bags ₹370 crore order from Adani Power subsidiary.

Small-cap multibagger stock: Power Mech, on Thursday, announced that it has bagged a significant order worth ₹370.84 crore from Mahan Energen Limited (MEL), which is a subsidiary of Adani Power.

The project involves carrying out civil construction and installing prefabricated structural steel for BTG Units 1 & 2, including the main powerhouse, central control building, ESP, FGD and limestone handling system, switchyard, and other related works for the Mahan Phase-III (2 x 800 MW) project in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh.

This is a domestic order and is scheduled to be completed within 30 months from the issuance of the Notice to Proceed.

Power Mech clarified that neither its promoters nor any group companies have any stake in the awarding entity, and the order does not qualify as a related party transaction.

The Hyderabad-headquartered Power Mech Projects is among the leading players in the infrastructure construction sector.

Power Mech Projects share price movement Power Mech Projects share price were down 3 per cent to ₹3,037.10 apiece in Thursday's trading session. The small-cap stock had opened ₹3,129.80 in early morning session on August 28, as compared to previous close of ₹3,130.40 on Tuesday.

The small-cap stock has remained volatile in short-term. The stock gained over 68.53 per cent in six months, however, has descended nearly 10.24 per cent in one last.

Power Mech Projects share price has proven to a multibagger stock by soaring over 1220 per cent in five years.

Power Mech Q1 results 2025 Power Mech Projects Ltd on August 8 reported a 30.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit, reaching ₹80.5 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to ₹61.7 crore in Q1FY25.

Its revenue from operations grew 28.4 per cent to ₹1,293 crore, up from ₹1,007 crore in the same period last year.

At the operational level, EBITDA for the April–June quarter surged 49 per cent to ₹170.4 crore from ₹114.4 crore a year earlier, while the EBITDA margin improved significantly to 13.2 per cent from 11.3 per cent in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.