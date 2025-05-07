1,235% rally in 5 years! THIS multibagger stock is Anand Rathi's pick for May 2025. Buy, sell or hold?

Multibagger Stock: Indian brokerage firm Anand Rathi Investment Services has selected APL Apollo Tubes (APLAPOLLO) as its stock pick of the month of May 2025 and expects a potential upside of 6.66 per cent for the stock.

Shares of the iron and steel product maker closed 2.99 per cent higher at ₹1,662.85 after Wednesday's stock market session, compared to ₹1,614.55 at the previous market close.

APL Apollo Tubes shares, after a prolonged consolidation, have now witnessed a major “trendline breakout” above the 1,650 mark in Wednesday's stock market session.

“After a prolonged consolidation, APLAPOLLO has witnessed a major trendline breakout above the 1,650 mark in today’s session,” said the brokerage firm.

Anand Rathi analysts highlighted that the breakout is well-supported by encouraging volumes, indicating strong market participation.

“Weekly RSI has confirmed a bullish breakout, reinforcing the positive price action,” said the brokerage firm in its stock report.

APL Apollo Tubes Share Performance APL Apollo Tubes shares have given stock market investors more than 1,235 per cent returns on investment in the last five years and over 7 per cent gains in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares have gained 4.32 per cent in 2025, and 14.85 per cent in the last one-month period in the Indian stock market.

APL Apollo Tubes shares hit their 52-week high levels at ₹1,729.45 on May 22, 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹1,253 on October 8, 2024, according to BSE data. The shares are currently edging towards the year-high levels.

The market capitalisation (M-Cap) of the firm was at ₹46,148.17 crore as of the stock market close on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

“We advise traders to buy the stock near ₹1,650 with a stop loss of ₹1,594 for an upside target of ₹1,760,” said the Anand Rathi analysts as they anticipate a 6.66 per cent upside for the stock.

Stocks to buy APL Apollo Tubes Ltd. (APLAPOLLO): Buy near ₹1,650; Target Price at ₹1,760; Stop Loss at ₹1,594.

About APL Apollo Tubes APL Apollo Tubes is one of the largest producers of structural steel tubes in the Indian market, and the firm also has an extended distribution network of warehouses and branch offices in 29 cities across the country, catering to domestic as well as 20 countries worldwide, according to the official data.

The Delhi NCR-based company has a distribution network of more than 800 dealers in India.

Pre-Galvanised Tubes, Structural Steel Tubes, Galvanised Tubes, MS Black Pipes and Hollow Sections are some of the steel products manufactured by the company, as per the official website.