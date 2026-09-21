125% rally in six months | Apparel stock retraces after hitting 52-week high

Small-cap apparel stock Iris Clothings witnessed a sharp swing in early trade on Monday, September 21, after touching a fresh 52-week high before giving up its gains. The stock has delivered strong returns over the past six months, with investors also tracking the company’s latest business update involving Amazon.

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Shares of Iris Clothings opened at ₹65.38 on Monday and climbed as much as 3.3% to touch a fresh 52-week high of ₹66.72. However, the stock failed to sustain the gains as the session progressed. It later declined 5% from the day’s high to hit an intraday low of ₹63.40.

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The stock has remained a strong performer across multiple timeframes. It has gained more than 3% in the past one week, 11% over one month, 59% in three months and 125% in six months. Over the past year, the multibagger stock has risen around 100%.

The latest move came on a day when Iris Clothings announced that it had entered into an agreement with Amazon to sell its Doreme products on the e-commerce platform. The company said the partnership formed part of its ongoing digital expansion strategy.

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Iris Clothings expands Doreme's online reach through Amazon Iris Clothings said the Amazon tie-up is expected to improve the online visibility and discoverability of Doreme products while making them accessible to customers across a wider geographical area. The company plans to use Amazon’s digital reach to connect with a broader consumer base and strengthen Doreme’s presence in India’s growing e-commerce ecosystem.

The company said the new partnership would complement its existing offline distribution and retail network. It expects e-commerce to become increasingly important for brand discovery, customer acquisition and market reach, while continuing to serve customers through multiple channels.

Iris Clothings added that it remains focused on Doreme’s digital expansion and plans to invest in the brand’s presence across leading e-commerce platforms. According to the company, the move is aimed at supporting stronger brand visibility, wider market penetration and long-term growth.

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Commenting on the development, Santosh Ladha, Managing Director of Iris Clothings, said the Amazon partnership would strengthen Doreme’s digital footprint and help the brand reach customers beyond its traditional distribution network.

“Our partnership with Amazon marks an important milestone in strengthening Doreme’s digital footprint. We believe the platform’s extensive reach and strong consumer engagement will enhance the visibility and accessibility of our products.”

Iris Clothings business profile Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Howrah, West Bengal, Iris Clothings operates in the readymade garment segment, focusing on the design, manufacturing, branding and distribution of children’s apparel. Its Doreme brand caters to kids’ wear, while the company has developed multiple brand verticals and continues to focus on affordable fashion innovation.

The company has seven in-house manufacturing facilities and two warehousing units, giving it an integrated operating model covering scale, speed and quality control across product categories. Iris Clothings serves more than 140 distributors and has a retail presence across 26 states in India.

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Iris Clothings has been listed on the NSE since 2018. For FY26, the company reported total income of ₹190.9 crore, EBITDA of ₹29.4 crore and net profit of ₹16.2 crore.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.