₹1.25 to ₹122.20: Multibagger penny stock turns ₹1 lakh into ₹98 lakh in six years

Multibagger penny stock: Investing in the stock market is inherently risky, particularly during periods of heightened geopolitical tensions and volatility. Hence, investors should conduct thorough research to spot the right opportunities.

Here's one such stock that has constantly outperformed and rewarded investors with multibagger returns — Websol Energy System.

Websol Energy System share price trend Websol Energy System, which was once priced at ₹1.25 in April 2020, is now trading at ₹122 on the NSE.

The multibagger penny stock has largely remained positive in the near-term as it has delivered whopping returns of 38.44% in a week and 72.67% in a month. Meanwhile, Websol Energy System shares have gained 38.31% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis; however, they have fallen 13.58% in a year.

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The stock has delivered multibagger returns of 1,295% in three years and 2,809% in five years.

On Tuesday, Websol Energy System share price hit the 5% upper circuit of ₹122.20 apiece on NSE.

Investment growth in Websol Energy System To put this into context, an investment of ₹1 lakh made in the stock six years ago and held over time would have surged to around ₹98 lakh. Similarly, an investment of the same amount made three years ago would now be valued at around ₹14 lakh.

Likewise, an investment of the same amount made a month ago would now be worth ₹1.72 lakh, while for the year-to-date, it would be at ₹1.38 lakh.

However, an investment of ₹1 lakh made a year ago would currently stand at ₹86,421.

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Websol Energy System Q4 results FY26 The solar energy company recently reported a strong performance for Q4 FY26, posting a net profit of ₹125 crore, up from ₹48 crore in Q4 FY25, reflecting a sharp growth of 157.9%.

Revenue for the quarter rose to ₹401 crore from ₹173 crore in the same period last year, marking an increase of 132.1%. The EBITDA margin for the quarter stood at 36.4%.

For the full year FY26, the company recorded a net profit of ₹303 crore, registering a growth of 95.8% compared to ₹155 crore in FY25. Annual revenue climbed to ₹1,049 crore, up 82.4% from ₹575 crore in the previous year. The EBITDA margin for FY26 stood at 40.8%, slightly lower than 43.9% reported in FY25.

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“FY26 has been a landmark year for Websol. The commissioning of Cell Line-2 has not only enhanced our capacity but also reinforced the core strength of the business. Additionally, we are upgrading one of our existing Mono PERC cell lines to Topcon technology. This will raise our total cell capacity to 1.35 GW and act as an important milestone towards our upcoming integrated 2 GW cell and module facility," said Sohan Lal Agarwal, Managing Director at Websol Energy System.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.