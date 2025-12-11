125% YTD return. Promoter raises stake in this Madhu Kela-owned FMCG stock

GRM Overseas gained attention as promoter Atul Garg increased his stake by 0.08%, acquiring 50,000 shares. Promoters collectively own 68.19% of the company at the end of Q2FY26. 

Updated11 Dec 2025, 05:24 PM IST
GRM Overseas, a company operating in the agricultural sector, informed investors that one of its promoters completed an acquisition of additional shares.

The company said today that Atul Garg, who is part of the promoter group, has further increased his stake in the FMCG company. In its filing to the BSE and NSE, the company stated that Atul Garg acquired an additional 0.08% stake in the company through open-market transactions on December 10, 2025, which carry a face value of 2 each.

The 0.08% stake represents 50,000 shares in the company. According to BSE shareholding data, Atul Garg currently holds a 22% stake in the company. Other members of the promoter group include Hukam Chand Garg, who holds a 24.45% stake, and Mamta Garg, who owns a 21.68% stake.

Overall, promoters collectively held a 68.19% stake in GRM Overseas at the end of the September quarter, while foreign institutional investors (FIIs) owned 3.4%. General public shareholders and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) held 26.6% and 1.8%, respectively.

Meanwhile, Singularity Equity Fund I, co-founded by Madhu Kela and his family members and classified under the FII category, held a 1.37% stake in the company, the BSE shareholding data shows.

GRM Overseas Q2 Results

For the September ending quarter (Q2FY26), the company reported a 15% year-on-year (YoY) growth in its consolidated revenue from operations to 362.43 crore for the July-September quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26).

On the bottom line, its consolidated net profit surged by 61% YoY to 14.76 crore during the period under review. The figure stood at 9.19 crore in the same period last year.

Alongside a solid performance during the quarter, GRM Overseas also announced a bonus share announcement in the ratio of 2:1, two fully paid-up equity shares for every one held, as on the record date to be decided by the Board.

The decision comes four years after its previous 2:1 bonus issue in July 2021 and highlights the company’s commitment to enhancing long-term shareholder value.

Small-cap stock GRM Overseas: Share price history

After facing sustained selling pressure between January 2022 and March 2024, the shares began gaining momentum in the subsequent months. This gradually turned into an extended rally—still ongoing—that has led the stock to deliver a massive 280% return.

On a yearly basis, the shares have risen 125%, making GRM Overseas one of the biggest wealth creators in the small-cap segment. Despite these strong gains, the stock is still down nearly 52% from its all-time high of 935.40, touched in January 2022.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

