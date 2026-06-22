1268% returns in five years! Multibagger stock jumps 7% following stock market rally

Multibagger stock Shanti Educational Initiatives jumped 7% on BSE in Monday's trading session following rally in the Indian stock market. The stock opened at ₹207.50 apiece today, as compared to previous close of ₹203.60 on Friday. The multibagger stock touched an intraday high of ₹220 on 22 June.

Meanwhile, the Indian stock market opened higher on Monday, mirroring gains across Asian markets as progress in US-Iran peace negotiations over the weekend fueled optimism that the prolonged conflict may be nearing a resolution. The benchmark Nifty 50 advanced 0.5% to 24,133, while the BSE Sensex climbed 0.52% to 77,192.54 in early trade.

Shanti Educational Initiatives Q4 results 2026 In an exchange filing dated May 21, Shanti Educational Initiatives announced its financial results for the quarter ending on March 31, 2026.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2026, Shanti Educational Initiatives reported a consolidated net profit of ₹98.37 lakh, marking a sharp recovery from a net loss of ₹47.45 lakh recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The company delivered a robust performance in Q4, with revenue increasing to ₹2,317.27 lakh from ₹1,884.24 lakh in the year-ago period. Profit before tax stood at ₹155.44 lakh, compared with a loss of ₹37.69 lakh in Q4 FY25.

The strong operational performance helped the company return to profitability, with net profit of ₹98.37 lakh against a loss of ₹47.45 lakh reported in the same quarter last year.

Shanti Educational Initiatives Limited is an Ahmedabad-based educational infrastructure and management company. Backed by the Chiripal Group, it provides end-to-end solutions for K-12 and pre-school segments across India, focusing on standardized curricula, teacher training, and technology-driven learning.

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Shanti Educational Initiatives share price trend The multibagger stock has remained in green despite weak market sentiments. Shanti Educational Initiatives share price has gained 5% in a week and 22.50% in two weeks.

The stock has ascended 10.21% in a month and 33.11% in three months. In year-to-date (YTD) basis, the multibagger stock has given 13% gains.

Furthermore, Shanti Educational Initiatives share price has doubled investors' money by delivering multibagger returns of 166.19% in a year and 1,268% in five years.