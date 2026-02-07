1250% returns in five years! Small-cap multibagger stock to be in focus on Monday; here's why

Small-cap multibagger stock GRM Overseas is likely to be in focus on Monday, 9 February 2026, after the company shared an update on the conversion of warrants and the bonus issue on Friday, 6 February.

Following the market hours on Friday, GRM Overseas share price stood at ₹165.30, up 1.91% at the BSE. The shares opened at ₹166.20.

GRM Overseas warrants conversion update GRM Overseas informed the exchanges that the board has approved that the 77.18 lakh equity shares valued at ₹2 each have been converted from warrants after receiving ₹86.83 crore at ₹112.50 per warrant, as per SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018. The company informed that there are no outstanding warrants pending for conversion, as the entire allotment of warrants has been fully converted into equity shares.

On 8 August, 2024, the company's board of directors allotted 90.7 lakh convertible warrants at ₹150 each, totalling ₹34,01,25,000 received as a 25% subscription from allottees on a preferential basis.

Out of 90.7 lakh convertible warrants, 13,52,000 have been converted into equity shares. The company has now received ₹86.83 crore for the remaining 77.18 lakh warrants from 21 holders at Rs. 112.50 per warrant.

Bonus issue update Additionally, the board gave nod to a bonus issue of 1,54,36,000 equity shares, which was approved by the company members in an Extraordinary General Meeting on 9 December 2025, at a 2:1 ratio.

Following the share allotment, the company's paid-up capital increased from ₹36.81 crore to ₹41.44 crore, totalling 20.72 crore equity shares.