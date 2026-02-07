Mint Market
Subscribe

1250% returns in five years! Small-cap multibagger stock to be in focus on Monday; here's why

Multi bagger stock: The board of GRM Overseas approved a bonus issue and converted 77.18 lakh warrants into equity shares, increasing paid-up capital to 41.44 crore.

Riya R Alex
Updated7 Feb 2026, 05:15 PM IST
Advertisement
Multibagger stock: GRM Overseas shares will be in focus next week.
Multibagger stock: GRM Overseas shares will be in focus next week. (Pixabay)
AI Quick Read

Small-cap multibagger stock GRM Overseas is likely to be in focus on Monday, 9 February 2026, after the company shared an update on the conversion of warrants and the bonus issue on Friday, 6 February.

Following the market hours on Friday, GRM Overseas share price stood at 165.30, up 1.91% at the BSE. The shares opened at 166.20.

GRM Overseas warrants conversion update

GRM Overseas informed the exchanges that the board has approved that the 77.18 lakh equity shares valued at 2 each have been converted from warrants after receiving 86.83 crore at 112.50 per warrant, as per SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018. The company informed that there are no outstanding warrants pending for conversion, as the entire allotment of warrants has been fully converted into equity shares.

Advertisement

Also Read | Hitachi Energy share price rises 14% as Q3 net profit jumps 90% YoY

On 8 August, 2024, the company's board of directors allotted 90.7 lakh convertible warrants at 150 each, totalling 34,01,25,000 received as a 25% subscription from allottees on a preferential basis.

Out of 90.7 lakh convertible warrants, 13,52,000 have been converted into equity shares. The company has now received 86.83 crore for the remaining 77.18 lakh warrants from 21 holders at Rs. 112.50 per warrant.

Also Read | 1100% rally in 5 years! Multibagger stock rises 10% following market rebound

Bonus issue update

Additionally, the board gave nod to a bonus issue of 1,54,36,000 equity shares, which was approved by the company members in an Extraordinary General Meeting on 9 December 2025, at a 2:1 ratio.

Following the share allotment, the company's paid-up capital increased from 36.81 crore to 41.44 crore, totalling 20.72 crore equity shares.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly, and circumstances may vary.

Bonus IssueGRM OverseasMultibaggerSmall Cap StockMultibagger Stock
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock Markets1250% returns in five years! Small-cap multibagger stock to be in focus on Monday; here's why
Read Next Story