₹12.50 to ₹818: Multibagger stock turns ₹1 lakh into ₹65 lakh in nine years

Multibagger stock: Earning significant earnings from Indian stock market is no piece of cake, especially amid ongoing geopoltical cues like Trump tariffs, Israel-Iran war etc. Hence, we bring you the share price journey of multibagger stock - Fredun Pharmaceuticals.

Advertisement

Fredun Pharmacueticals share price, which was once priced at ₹12.50 in March 2016, is now trading at ₹818 on BSE. To put it in perspective, an investment of ₹1 lakh made nine years ago in the stock and held over time would have grown significantly to nearly ₹65 lakh.

Fredun Pharmacueticals share price overview The multibagger stock Fredun Pharmacueticals share price was trading at ₹818 apiece on BSE on Wednesday, as compared to previous close of ₹815.35.

Fredun Pharmacueticals share price has given multibagger returns to its long-term investors by rallying over 334 per cent in five years and 6,395.60 per cent in nine years.

Advertisement

The multibagger stock has impressed short-term investors too by surging over 14 per cent in a month and nearly 9 per cent in six months.

In terms of year-to-date (YTD) performance, the scrip has ascended over 10.61 per cent since the beginning of 2025, rising from ₹734 to the current market level.

Fredun Pharmacueticals business update On June 30, the company announced its expansion in consumer-centric portfolio with the acquisition of a controlling interest in One Pet Stop Private Limited.

According to the exchange filing, the transaction was executed through wholly owned subsidiary, Fredun Retail Private Limited (FRPL). This acquisition marks FPL’s formal entry into the organized pet care services market and aligns with its long-term vision of becoming a holistic healthcare provider across human and animal wellness domains.

Advertisement

“This acquisition marks a significant step in Fredun’s vision to become a holistic healthcare provider across both human and animal wellness. Founded on the principles of innovation, trust, and accessibility, we have continuously expanded our offerings—from pharmaceuticals to nutraceuticals and animal healthcare, " said Fredun Medhora, Managing Director at Fredun Pharmacueticals.

Medhora further added, " With One Pet Stop, we are now integrating a tech-enabled, service-driven platform that brings us closer to end consumers in the fast-growing pet care segment. Their strong customer base, commitment to quality, and digital-first approach complement our product capabilities and distribution network. Together, we aim to redefine convenience and care for pet owners across urban India. This deal helps us enter the fast-growing pet care market in India and supports our efforts to achieve the company’s growth targets.”

Advertisement