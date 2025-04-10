1260% rally in 5 years! Dolly Khanna adds stake in THIS small-cap in Q4, even as Mukul Agrawal trims holding

Ace investor Dolly Khanna increased her stake in multibagger small-cap stock Prakash Pipes, even as another market maven, Mukul Mahavir Agrawal, reduced his holding, sending conflicting signals to stock market investors.

Retailers often track the buying and selling activities of top investors, as it influences their portfolio decisions too. However, in the case of Prakash Pipes, a small-cap company with a market capitalization of just ₹900 crore, Khanna and Agrawal went their separate ways.

Dolly Khanna portfolio According to the March 2025 quarter shareholding pattern, Dolly Khanna increased her stake in Prakash Pipes by 37 basis points.

Also Read | Dolly Khanna portfolio: Ace investor raises stake in THIS multibagger stock

Khanna held 9,76,723 shares of the small-cap stock as of March 31, 2025, representing a 4.08% stake. Whereas in the December 2024 quarter, Khanna owned 8,88,052 shares or a 3.71% stake.

Mukul Agrawal portfolio At the same time, Prakash Pipes is also part of Mukul Agrawal's portfolio. However, the ace investor trimmed his holding in the company by selling 35,500 shares in Q4.

He held 5,64,500 shares (representing 2.36% stake) as of the March 2025 quarter as against 6,00,000 shares (2.51% stake) as of the December 2024 quarter.

According to Trendlyne data, Mukul Agrawal's portfolio has 63-listed stocks, with a net worth of over ₹6,267.5 crore. Meanwhile, Dolly Khanna's portfolio value stood at ₹365.4 crore, with 17 listed companies in her kitty.

Prakash Pipes share price trend Prakash Pipes has been a strong stock market performer. Barring the last one-year performance, where the stock market has faced many headwinds, Prakash Pipes has delivered multibagger gains to investors.

It has risen 163% in the past two years, 131% in the past three years, and 1263% in the last five years. However, in the last one year, it has lost 2.5% while on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the small-cap stock is down 24%.