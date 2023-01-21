1:3 bonus share impact: Dividend paying stock gives 34% return in 20222 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 12:47 PM IST
- One bonus share, three dividend yield and 16.50 per cent stock appreciation together gives 34 per cent absolute return to the shareholders who remained invested throughout 2022
REC Ltd, a Maharatna Central Public Sector Undertaking is a subsidiary of Power Finance Corporation Limited (PFCL) and one of the dividend paying stocks listed on Dalal Street. In the year 2022, this state-owned NBFC declared two interim dividends of ₹6 per equity share and ₹5 per equity share whereas it gave one final dividend of ₹4.80 per equity share, which means the PSU stock delivered three dividends in 2022 and total dividend given in the year gone by was ₹15.80 per equity share ( ₹6 + ₹5 + ₹4.80).
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×