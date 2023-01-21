REC Ltd, a Maharatna Central Public Sector Undertaking is a subsidiary of Power Finance Corporation Limited (PFCL) and one of the dividend paying stocks listed on Dalal Street. In the year 2022, this state-owned NBFC declared two interim dividends of ₹6 per equity share and ₹5 per equity share whereas it gave one final dividend of ₹4.80 per equity share, which means the PSU stock delivered three dividends in 2022 and total dividend given in the year gone by was ₹15.80 per equity share ( ₹6 + ₹5 + ₹4.80).

REC dividend history

REC Ltd gave first interim dividend of ₹6 per equity share in February 2022 and traded ex-dividend for the same on 15th February 2022. Later on it gave final dividend of ₹4.80 per equity share and traded ex-dividend for this ₹4.80 per share dividend on 12th July 2022. The Maharatna PSU again announced interim dividend of ₹5 per share and traded ex-dividend for the same on 7th November 2022. So, the PSU NBFC gave ₹15.80 per share dividend to its shareholders who remained invested in the scrip for entire 2022.

REC dividend yield in 2022

At the beginning of 2022, REC share price was quoting around ₹100 (it closed at ₹100.35 on 31st December 2021) while it ended at 116.50 apiece on 30th December 2022 (last trading day in the year gone by), ascending to the tune of 16.50 per cent. However, if we add the dividend yield of the stock in 2022, it also around 16 per cent as it gave ₹15.80 apiece dividend in 2022 against the starting year price of ₹100 per share.

So, REC's stock yield and dividend yield both stood at around 16 per cent, giving around 32 per cent annual yield to the shareholders in 2022.

Bonus share impact

However, for information to the readers, REC Ltd also announced bonus shares in 2022. It declared bonus shares in 1:3 ratio in 2022 and traded ex-bonus stock for the same on 17th August 2022. Those, who owned REC shares throughout the year 2022, their shareholding shot by one third of their shareholding and turned to 4/3 times of their original shareholding at the beginning of 2022 after the issuance bonus shares in August 2022. So, in actual they get ₹6.67 [ ₹5 x (4/3)] interim dividend in November 2022.

So, total dividend received by those REC shareholders who hold the stock for entire 2022 stands at ₹17.47 ( ₹6 + ₹4.8 + ₹6.67) per equity share. So, comparing REC share price in the beginning of 2022, the annual dividend yield of REC is around 17.50 per cent.

Adding stock yield of 16.50 per cent, net yield by REC in 2022 stands at 34 per cent (16.50 stock yield + 17.50 dividend yield).