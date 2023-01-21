1:3 bonus share impact: Dividend paying stock gives 34% return in 2022

Bonus share impact

However, for information to the readers, REC Ltd also announced bonus shares in 2022. It declared bonus shares in 1:3 ratio in 2022 and traded ex-bonus stock for the same on 17th August 2022. Those, who owned REC shares throughout the year 2022, their shareholding shot by one third of their shareholding and turned to 4/3 times of their original shareholding at the beginning of 2022 after the issuance bonus shares in August 2022. So, in actual they get ₹6.67 [ ₹5 x (4/3)] interim dividend in November 2022.