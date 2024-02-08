13 mainboard IPOs listed in 2023 deliver multibagger returns; IREDA emerges as top performer – check full list
IREDA and Motisons Jewellers are among the top performers in recent listings, with their stocks trading 490% and 240% higher than their respective IPO prices. Signature Global, Cyient DLM, Netweb Technologies, EMS, and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank are also standout performers.
Out of the 60 mainboard initial public offerings (IPOs) that entered the Indian stock market last year, 13 have witnessed significant share price increases, resulting in returns exceeding 100%. This translates to handsome profits for those who invested early in these companies.
