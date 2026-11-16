13% rally in 2 weeks, but 67% upside still left? InCred bullish on this small cap stock - Do you own? Check target price

Shares of Techno Electric and Engineering Company Limited closed marginally lower on Monday, November 16, after seeing sharp volatility throughout the trading session. The company reported a strong set of numbers in the second quarter of the financial year 2026-27, with consolidated revenue and EBITDA growing 31.4% and 63% on an annual basis, respectively.

Expansion in the data centre business and new customer additions are likely to be among the key growth drivers for the company, according to InCred Equities, which sees nearly 67% upside potential in the stock.

Techno Electric share price recommendation Techno Electric’s management retained its FY27 revenue guidance intact at ₹4,000 crore. Its EBITDA margin guidance of 13–14% and order inflow target of ₹4,000 crore remained as it is.

“We value TEECL at SOTP valuation of INR 1,600 implying 31x PE on FY28E EPS. We pencil in Revenue/ EBITDA/ Operating PAT CAGR of 25%/ 27%/ 16% for FY26-FY28E period. Chennai demand traction implies faster ramp ups on capacity. Uptake on Hyperscaler capacity can materially alter capital deployment. We await clarity on how things pan out on DC front to factor this in our estimates,” read the InCred report.

Techno Electric share price recommendation The brokerage assigned a ‘Buy’ rating to the stock, with a target price of ₹1,600 per share. “We maintain our BUY rating on TEECL with a TP of INR 1,600, based on SOTP valuation, implying 31x P/E on FY28 EPS,” read the brokerage report.

Techno Electric share price trend Techno Electric’s share price closed 0.90% lower at ₹950.70 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹11,056.60 crore on Monday. The stock has delivered a 13.16% return in two weeks. However, its share price has declined by 20.23% over six months, 10.43% so far in 2026, and around 22.3% over one year.