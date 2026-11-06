13% single-day gain! This Tata Group stock skyrockets on Dhanteras - Do you own? Check annual return, technical targets

Tata Group stock rally: Shares of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Limited rallied nearly 13% during Friday’s trading session on Dhanteras. The sharp rally in the Tata Group stock came as overall sentiment in the market remained positive.

The Tata Group stock rally came on Friday after the stock saw a sharp surge in trading volumes during the intraday trading session.

Tata Group stock rally on spurt in volume Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Limited surged nearly 13% to its intraday high levels during Friday’s trading session. The telecom stock saw a steep surge in trading volumes by more than 2.79 times. The massive jump in Tata Group stocks.

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra technical targets Tata Teleservices shares are showing sharp recovery with a strong bullish candle backed by significant volume. The strong uptick is indicating at fresh buying interest.

“The stock has moved above its 20 and 50 EMAs, while RSI has improved above 60, supporting positive momentum. However, the 100 and 200 EMAs remain major hurdles near ₹38-42. A sustained breakout above ₹40-42 could strengthen the reversal; avoid chasing until this resistance zone is cleared,” explained Virat Jagad Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza.

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price trend The stock was trading 12.62% higher at ₹39.89 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹7,800.16 crore at 3:20 pm on Friday. The stock has delivered 16.12% return in one week, and around 4.40% in two weeks.