1300% rally in 2.5 years! Multibagger SME stock with just ₹650 crore m-cap bags ₹121 crore order. Do you own?

Multibagger SME stock: Shares of small and medium enterprise (SME) company Baheti Recycling Industries hogged the limelight in trade on Monday, May 12, following a significant order win.

The multibagger SME stock, with a market cap of ₹658 crore, surged a whopping 9% in intraday trade following a ₹121 crore order from Minda Corporation Limited.

"... We would like to inform you that Baheti Recycling Industries Limited has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Minda Corporation Limited. As per the terms of the MOU, Baheti Recycling Industries Limited shall supply a quantity of 4,368 Metric Tonnes (MT) of Aluminium Alloy Ingots during the financial year 2025-26. The estimated value of this supply is approximately (gross) INR 121 crores," the company said in a filing today.

This development is a significant step towards strengthening our business relations with reputed OEMs and reflects the trust and confidence of Minda Corporation Limited in our product quality and timely delivery capabilities, the company added.

Multibagger Stock: Baheti Recycling Industries Following the announcement of this MoU with Mida Corporation, SME stock Baheti Recycling Industries surged as much as 9.32% to the day's high of ₹639.55 on the NSE. The stock traded close to its 52-week high level of ₹649.90, hit on May 5, 2025.

Meanwhile, from its 52-week low of ₹216.55, hit on May 17, 2024, Baheti Recycling Industries share price has surged a whopping 195%.

Shares of Baheti Recycling Industries had listed on the NSE Emerge platform on December 8, 2022, at ₹114, as against the IPO price of ₹45, resulting in a listing pop of 153%.

From today's high, the SME stock has seen a spectacular rally, delivering 1,321% returns to its IPO investors. Around 1.30 pm, Baheti Recycling Industries share price was trading at ₹638.50, up 9.15%.