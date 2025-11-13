1350% rally in five years. Multibagger stock jumps 3% following uptrend in Dalal Street. Do you own?

Multibagger stock in focus: Lehar Footwears saw its share price soar 3% in Thursday's trade, November 13, to ₹253.30 apiece. The stock has been on investors’ radar following the release of the company’s September quarter numbers.

The company reported robust growth in Q2FY26, with revenue surging to ₹140.5 crore, a 273% rise from ₹37.6 crore in Q2FY25. Operating profit rose sharply to ₹12.6 crore, compared with ₹4.5 crore in the year-ago quarter, although the operating margin narrowed to 9% from 11.9%.

Finance costs declined to ₹1.2 crore from ₹1.6 crore, while depreciation edged up slightly to ₹1.4 crore. Profit before tax (PBT) jumped to ₹10.1 crore from ₹1.7 crore, leading to a PAT of ₹7.3 crore, up from ₹1.3 crore in Q2FY25, indicating a 461% surge.

On a half-year basis, revenue reached ₹282.7 crore, up from ₹100.8 crore in H1FY25, with operating profit at ₹25.3 crore and PBT at ₹19.8 crore, resulting in a PAT of ₹14.6 crore, reflecting strong momentum in the company’s performance.

Despite temporary moderation in demand due to deferment of purchases ahead of the GST revision, the company delivered a stable performance. Demand picked up healthily during the festive season following the GST rate reduction, reviving after subdued demand over the past two years and affirming expectations of renewed consumption momentum in the coming quarters.

With a strong presence in the mass and mid-market categories and a diverse product portfolio, Lehar Footwears believes it is well-positioned to capitalize on the expected demand revival.

It has also commenced sales of its newly launched sports footwear line under the brand ‘Rannr,’ which has received encouraging orders and enquiries. The ‘Rannr’ launch, attended by over 200 dealers from across India, received positive market feedback and has further strengthened Lehar’s distribution network.

Lehar Footwears Share Price Trend The company’s shares have remained volatile in recent months, following a sustained rally that delivered massive returns to shareholders. Between October 2020 and January 2025, the stock witnessed a robust rally, resulting in a phenomenal gain of 1,428%.

Although the shares have faced profit booking in recent months, they still offer a five-year return of 1,350%. The sustained rally also pushed the stock past the ₹300 mark in May, reaching a fresh all-time high of ₹322.20 apiece.

In terms of yearly performance, the stock closed CY24 with a surge of 80%, following gains of 57% in CY23, 82% in CY22, and a massive 144% in CY21.