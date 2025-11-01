1350% rally in YTD! Multibagger stock sets board meeting date to declare Q2 results 2025, interim dividend

Elitcon International, a multibagger stock, on Friday evening announced the board meeting date to consider the financial results for the quarter ended September 30. The company said its board will also consider payment of an interim dividend along with the Q2 results.

Advertisement

Elitecon International has fixed Wednesday, November 5, as the board meeting date, according to an exchange filing.

The company, in a filing, said, "... The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, November 05, 2025, inter alia: 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025. 2. To consider the proposal of declaration of Interim Dividend, if any, for the Financial Year 2025-26 and fixation of Record date for the purpose of the Interim Dividend, if approved."

Elitecon International Q1 Results In the preceding June quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26), Elitecon International posted a solid set of numbers.

Advertisement

Its profit after tax came in at ₹72.08 crore, a jump of 67% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) over ₹42.97 crore posted in the March quarter of FY25.

The revenue also jumped 67% QoQ to ₹524.87 crore, the company said in an exchange filing. Its revenue stood at ₹313.16 crore in the preceding March quarter.

Also Read | Hindustan Copper declares board meeting date to announce Q2 results 2025

Tobacco products contributed over half to the company's revenue at ₹326.09 crore, as per the segment-wise update. Agri-products' revenue stood at ₹198.77 crore.

Elitecon International share price trend Amid a sharp surge in share price, Elitecon International has emerged as a multibagger stock, even though its performance in the last three months has disappointed.

Advertisement

On a year-to-date basis, Elitecon International shares have rallied 1333.94% and have zoomed a whopping 3057.11% in a year, as per BSE data. Six-month performance remains strong, with a 351.84% rally.

However, in the last three months, Elitecon International shares have shed 23% and are down 4.83% in the last one week.

The stock, with a market cap of ₹23,700 crore, hit the 52-week high of ₹422.65 on August 25, 2025, while its 52-week low stood at ₹4.71, which it touched on October 31, 2024.

On Friday, Elitecon International's share price closed the session at ₹148.70, up 3.80%.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.