Mint Market
Subscribe

1350% rally in YTD! Multibagger stock sets board meeting date to declare Q2 results 2025, interim dividend

Multibagger stock Elitecon International has fixed Wednesday, November 5, as the board meeting date, according to an exchange filing.

Saloni Goel
Updated1 Nov 2025, 03:50 PM IST
Advertisement
Multibagger stock sets board meeting date to declare Q2 results 2025, interim dividend
Multibagger stock sets board meeting date to declare Q2 results 2025, interim dividend(Pixabay)

Elitcon International, a multibagger stock, on Friday evening announced the board meeting date to consider the financial results for the quarter ended September 30. The company said its board will also consider payment of an interim dividend along with the Q2 results.

Advertisement

Elitecon International has fixed Wednesday, November 5, as the board meeting date, according to an exchange filing.

The company, in a filing, said, "... The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, November 05, 2025, inter alia: 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025. 2. To consider the proposal of declaration of Interim Dividend, if any, for the Financial Year 2025-26 and fixation of Record date for the purpose of the Interim Dividend, if approved."

Also Read | FPIs return to Indian stock market after 3 months: Will the momentum last?

Elitecon International Q1 Results

In the preceding June quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26), Elitecon International posted a solid set of numbers.

Advertisement

Its profit after tax came in at 72.08 crore, a jump of 67% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) over 42.97 crore posted in the March quarter of FY25.

The revenue also jumped 67% QoQ to 524.87 crore, the company said in an exchange filing. Its revenue stood at 313.16 crore in the preceding March quarter.

Also Read | Hindustan Copper declares board meeting date to announce Q2 results 2025

Tobacco products contributed over half to the company's revenue at 326.09 crore, as per the segment-wise update. Agri-products' revenue stood at 198.77 crore.

Elitecon International share price trend

Amid a sharp surge in share price, Elitecon International has emerged as a multibagger stock, even though its performance in the last three months has disappointed.

Advertisement

On a year-to-date basis, Elitecon International shares have rallied 1333.94% and have zoomed a whopping 3057.11% in a year, as per BSE data. Six-month performance remains strong, with a 351.84% rally.

However, in the last three months, Elitecon International shares have shed 23% and are down 4.83% in the last one week.

Also Read | Lenskart IPO valuation pegged at ₹70K cr: How much upside is likely?

The stock, with a market cap of 23,700 crore, hit the 52-week high of 422.65 on August 25, 2025, while its 52-week low stood at 4.71, which it touched on October 31, 2024.

On Friday, Elitecon International's share price closed the session at 148.70, up 3.80%.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

Advertisement
 
 
Elitecon InternationalMultibagger StockInterim DividendQ2 Results
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock Markets1350% rally in YTD! Multibagger stock sets board meeting date to declare Q2 results 2025, interim dividend
Read Next Story
Ask me about Stocks