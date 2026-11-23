Shares of Jeena Sikho Lifecare Limited ended 6.84% higher on Monday, November 23, extending its winning streak over the past five trading sessions. The recent uptick in the small cap ayurvedic healthcare stock has come after the company announced its second quarter results for the financial year 2026-27.

Despite strengthening of integrated Ayurveda ecosystem, near-term investment case will be highly dependent on execution of orders by the Punjab-headquartered company, according to Choice Institutional Equities which sees 43.4% upside potential in the stock.

Jeena Sikho Lifecare share price outlook The past two quarters have exposed execution challenges for Jeena Sikho Lifecare with investments in preventive healthcare and customer acquisition weighing on ARPOB, margin and profitability. The management has also reduced its guidance for the financial year 2026-27 guidance for revenue growth and EBITDA margin.

“Given that actual performance has consistently fallen short of the management's guidance, we build our estimates conservatively, forecasting FY27 revenue of INR 9.6 Bn and an EBITDA margin of 33%,” noted the brokerage in its report.

Execution over the next few quarters will be critical to restoring confidence in the company’s long-term growth trajectory, highlighted the brokerage in its report.

Jeena Sikho Lifecare share price target Choice Institutional Equities maintained a ‘Buy’ rating for the stock and revised its target price to ₹440 per share. “We maintain our ‘BUY’ recommendation on JSLL and revise our target price to INR 440 on the basis of DCF valuation.

This equates to an implied PE of 19x on avg of FY28–29 EPS and PEG of 1.3x which further supports our valuation,” read the brokerage report.