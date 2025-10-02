13,635% rally in five years! Small-cap multibagger stock to be in focus after this acquisition update

Shares of small-cap multibagger Elitecon International are set to be in focus on Friday, October 3, following a significant announcement regarding strategic acquisitions. The company has acquired controlling stakes in two agro-based firms, Landsmill Agro Private Limited and Sunbridge Agro Private Limited, signaling a major expansion of its FMCG business vertical.

Landsmill Agro Acquisition Details Elitecon International acquired 51,48,000 equity shares, representing a 55 percent stake, at a price of Rs. 102.67 per share, amounting to a cash consideration of Rs. 52.85 crores.

Landsmill Agro is engaged in the business of agro products and allied activities. Elitecon International’s primary objective behind this acquisition is to strengthen its existing FMCG portfolio. By consolidating its presence, the company aims to enhance operational scale, broaden product offerings, and diversify revenue streams.

Landsmill Agro Private Limited, incorporated on October 3, 2019, has a paid-up share capital of Rs. 9.36 crore. The company reported a turnover of Rs. 1,39,480.05 lakh for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

Sunbridge Agro Acquisition Details Elitecon acquired 98,77,138 equity shares, or a 51.65 percent stake, at Rs. 130 per share, amounting to a total cash outlay of Rs. 128.40 crores.

Like Landsmill Agro, Sunbridge Agro operates in the agro products and allied activities sector. The acquisition aligns with Elitecon’s strategy to expand and strengthen its FMCG business. By consolidating control over Sunbridge Agro, Elitecon intends to enhance operational efficiency, increase product depth, and diversify revenue channels.

Sunbridge Agro Private Limited, incorporated on February 7, 2022, has a paid-up share capital of Rs. 19.12 crores. The company posted a turnover of Rs. 1,44,304.32 lakhs as of March 31, 2025.

Stock Price Trend The smallcap stock has given multibagger returns soaring 13,635% in the last 5 years. Meanwhile, just in the last 1 year, it has rallied 5,687 percent and 1,674 percent in 2025 YTD.

Last traded price at ₹184.05, the stock is currently 58 percent away from ist 52-week high of ₹422.65, hit in August 2025. Meanwhile, it touched its 52-week low of ₹3.12 in October 2024.

