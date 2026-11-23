ITI share price jumped over 11% in Monday's trading session despite weak sentiments on Dalal Street. The stock opened at ₹248 on Monday, as compared to previous close of ₹245.72 on Friday last week and touched an intraday high of ₹275 apiece.

The stock witnessed a significant rally amid heavy trading volumes. According to data available on NSE, around 319.49 lakh shares changed hands during the intraday session on 23 November.

Meanwhile, Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty traded in the red during early Monday deals, weighed down by a sharp sell-off across global markets and profit booking following a two-session rally. The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 243.95 points to 83,675.76 in early trading, reversing gains after opening on a positive note. Likewise, the 50-share NSE Nifty declined 110.10 points to 25,672.

ITI Q2 results 2026 highlights ITI reported an 11.3% year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated revenue to ₹481.99 crore in the second quarter of FY27, compared with ₹543.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. The company's revenue performance remained under pressure during the quarter, reflecting a decline in its topline.

However, the telecom equipment manufacturer managed to narrow its consolidated net loss by 42.15% YoY to ₹31.44 crore in Q2 FY27, against a net loss of ₹54.35 crore in Q2 FY26. The improvement in profitability indicates that the company made progress in containing its losses despite the decline in revenue.

At the operating level, ITI reported an operating profit of ₹6.51 crore during the quarter, compared with an operating loss of ₹1.21 crore in the year-ago period. This marked a turnaround in operating performance. The company's net profit margin also improved to -6.5% in Q2 FY27 from -10% in the corresponding quarter last year, although it continued to remain in negative territory.

On the financial risk front, ITI's debt stood at 0.40 times its total assets in FY26. While the narrowing of losses and improvement in operating profitability indicate signs of a recovery, the continued decline in revenue and negative net profit margin remain key monitorable factors.

ITI share price returns ITI shares have witnessed a strong recovery in the near term, gaining 5.77% over the past week. The stock has extended its gains over the past month, surging 25.39%, indicating a significant improvement in its recent share price performance.

However, despite the recent rally, ITI shares are still trading in the red on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, declining 13.12% so far in 2026. The stock has also delivered negative returns of 9.15% over the past one year, reflecting continued weakness over the longer one-year period.

Looking at its medium-term performance, ITI shares have declined 2.89% over the past three years, indicating that investors have yet to see meaningful wealth creation during this period.

On the other hand, long-term investors have benefited from the stock's performance, with ITI shares rallying 134.43% over the past five years.

ITI stock outlook According to market expert Anshul Jain, ITI shares have witnessed a sharp correction, falling nearly 38% over the past 86 days. However, the stock is now showing signs of a recovery and has bounced back after the recent decline. It has also breached its 20-week exponential moving average (EMA) placed at ₹260, indicating improving near-term momentum.

“The stock could extend its recovery towards the ₹305 level in the coming sessions. However, investors should avoid fresh buying at current levels, as the ongoing bounce-back may not necessarily signal a sustained trend reversal. A cautious approach is advisable until the stock establishes stronger upward momentum,” Jain added.