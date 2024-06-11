Explore
Tue Jun 11 2024 15:57:00
138% Returns in 1 Year: LKP Securities eyes 21% upside on multibagger PSU stock at TP of ₹301; Should you buy?

Nikita Prasad

NMDC shares have gained nearly 20 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis and the mineral PSU

The NMDC mines in Donimalai. Photo by Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint (NMDC)

NMDC Share Price: NMDC Ltd is well-positioned to leverage strong volume growth in the domestic steel markets over the coming year, with the mining business anticipated to achieve a compound annual growth rate of approximately nine per cent from FY24 to FY26E.

On the back of NMDC’s strong operational capacity, aggressive expansion plans, robust net cash position and continued strong tailwinds for domestic steel demand we expect NMDC to clock Revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 9%/16%/14% over FY25-26E. At CMP, the stock is trading at 6.8x/5.3x EV of FY25E/FY26E EBITDA. We maintain our ‘BUY’ rating with a revised TP of 301 (earlier 297) valuing at 6.7x EV/EBITDA of FY26E.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Published: 11 Jun 2024, 07:51 PM IST
