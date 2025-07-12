1380% rally in five years! Multibagger realty stock to be in focus on Monday; here's why

Man Infraconstruction's board approved the allotment of 29.66 lakh equity shares through warrant conversion, totaling 34.48 crore. This increases the company's paid-up capital to 77.56 crore, with 1.85 crore convertible warrants still outstanding for future conversion.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published12 Jul 2025, 01:19 PM IST
1380% rally in five years. Multibagger realty stock Man Infraconstruction to be in focus on Monday; here's why
Shares of Man Infraconstruction will be in focus on Monday, July 14, after the company revealed that it has issued 29.66 lakh equity shares through the conversion of warrants valued at 34.48 crore.

Man Infraconstruction on Friday announced the allotment of 29,66,220 equity shares following the conversion of an equivalent number of convertible warrants. The allotment was approved by the Allotment Committee of the company’s board of directors at its meeting held on July 11, 2025.

The equity shares, with a face value of 2 each, were allotted on a preferential basis to warrant holders who exercised their right to convert the warrants into shares. The conversion took place after the company received an aggregate payment of 34.48 crore from the allottees, calculated at 116.25 per warrant — representing 75% of the total issue price of 155 per warrant.

The newly issued equity shares will rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the company in all respects, including dividend entitlements.

Following this allotment, the subscribed and paid-up share capital of Man Infraconstruction has increased to 77.56 crore, comprising 38,77,84,925 equity shares of 2 each. Prior to this, the company’s paid-up capital stood at 76.96 crore.

The company also disclosed that 1,85,11,580 convertible warrants are still outstanding. Holders of these warrants are entitled to convert them into equity shares by paying the remaining 75% of the issue price — 116.25 per warrant — within 18 months from the date of warrant allotment.

Man Infraconstruction is a Mumbai-based infrastructure development company with interests in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services across ports, real estate, and urban infrastructure sectors.

Man Infraconstruction share price

On Friday, Man Infraconstruction share price ended 1.57% lower at 182.10 apiece on the BSE. In the past week the stock fell 3.19%. Stock has been up 25.28% in the past quarter and fell 9.54% in the past year.

Over the span of five years, Man Infraconstruction share price has jumped 1384.11%.

