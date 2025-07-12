1380% rally in five years! Multibagger realty stock to be in focus on Monday; here's why

Shares of Man Infraconstruction will be in focus on Monday, July 14, after the company revealed that it has issued 29.66 lakh equity shares through the conversion of warrants valued at ₹34.48 crore.

Man Infraconstruction on Friday announced the allotment of 29,66,220 equity shares following the conversion of an equivalent number of convertible warrants. The allotment was approved by the Allotment Committee of the company’s board of directors at its meeting held on July 11, 2025.

The equity shares, with a face value of ₹2 each, were allotted on a preferential basis to warrant holders who exercised their right to convert the warrants into shares. The conversion took place after the company received an aggregate payment of ₹34.48 crore from the allottees, calculated at ₹116.25 per warrant — representing 75% of the total issue price of ₹155 per warrant.

The newly issued equity shares will rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the company in all respects, including dividend entitlements.

Following this allotment, the subscribed and paid-up share capital of Man Infraconstruction has increased to ₹77.56 crore, comprising 38,77,84,925 equity shares of ₹2 each. Prior to this, the company’s paid-up capital stood at ₹76.96 crore.

The company also disclosed that 1,85,11,580 convertible warrants are still outstanding. Holders of these warrants are entitled to convert them into equity shares by paying the remaining 75% of the issue price — ₹116.25 per warrant — within 18 months from the date of warrant allotment.

Man Infraconstruction is a Mumbai-based infrastructure development company with interests in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services across ports, real estate, and urban infrastructure sectors.

Man Infraconstruction share price On Friday, Man Infraconstruction share price ended 1.57% lower at ₹182.10 apiece on the BSE. In the past week the stock fell 3.19%. Stock has been up 25.28% in the past quarter and fell 9.54% in the past year.

Over the span of five years, Man Infraconstruction share price has jumped 1384.11%.