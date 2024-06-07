1:4 bonus shares effect: Multibagger BSE SME IPO turns ₹1.20 lakh to ₹14.80 lakh in 11-year
Multibagger SME IPO was launched in July 2013 at a fixed price of ₹15 per equity share
1:4 bonus shares effect: A long-term share investor not only benefits from stock price appreciation but also from other rewards that a listed company announces over time from its capital reserves. These rewards, such as dividends, bonus shares, buyback of shares, rights issues, etc., can significantly enhance one's returns. For those seeking to understand the impact of these long-term rewards on their investment, the journey of Money Masters Leasing and Finance shares is a testament to the potential for substantial returns.
