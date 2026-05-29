140% return in one year! Multibagger stock hits 5% upper circuit after 1:10 stock split, 10:1 bonus shares move

Multibagger stock AVI Polymers share price hits 5% upper circuit of ₹15.21 on BSE on Friday, 29 May after the company announced that its board of directors will meet on June 4, 2026, to consider a series of proposals. The proposals include a stock split of equity shares, a bonus issue, and expansion into sustainability-focused business segments.

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The Anand-based listed polymer manufacturer said the board will evaluate a stock split of equity shares of up to a 1:10 ratio and a bonus issue of equity shares of up to a 10:1 ratio.

“Avi Polymers Limited, a listed polymer manufacturer with a growing focus on technology driven businesses, has announced that its Board of Directors will meet on June 4, 2026 to consider several strategic proposals aimed at enhancing shareholder value and strengthening the company’s future growth roadmap. The Board will evaluate a proposed stock split of equity shares up to a ratio of 1:10 and a bonus issue of equity shares up to a ratio of 10:1,” the company said in a press release.

Alongside these shareholder-focused initiatives, the company is also considering entry into green technology and sustainability-driven sectors, including industrial waste management, advanced material recycling technologies, carbon footprint optimisation services and sustainability consulting.

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According to the company, the proposed stock split is intended to improve liquidity in the secondary market and make its shares more affordable and accessible to a broader base of retail investors.

Meanwhile, the proposed bonus issue is aimed at rewarding long-term shareholders while encouraging greater participation in the company's future growth plans.

“These initiatives reflect the company’s confidence in its long term business outlook and commitment towards creating sustained shareholder value,” it added.

Sustainability expansion proposal Apart from the shareholder reward proposals, AVI Polymers is evaluating opportunities in sustainability-focused businesses that align with evolving environmental priorities and growing ESG-led opportunities. The company said the proposed diversification into industrial waste management, recycling technologies, carbon optimisation services and sustainability consulting could help create scalable business verticals with significant long-term growth potential.

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Commenting on the development, Chintan Yashwantbhai Patel, Managing Director of AVI Polymers, said, “The proposals being considered by the Board reflect our focus on building a stronger and more future ready business. While the proposed stock split and bonus issue are aimed at enhancing shareholder participation and long term value creation, the planned diversification into sustainability focused sectors represents an important strategic step for the company.”

Patel added that opportunities in recycling, waste management and carbon optimisation are expected to witness significant growth in the coming years and could strengthen the company’s long-term market positioning.

The company said the latest proposals reflect its long-term vision of building a diversified platform spanning digital, technology and emerging high-growth sectors. AVI Polymers believes the initiatives represent another important milestone in its transformation journey as it expands beyond its traditional operations and seeks to create a more scalable business model capable of generating long-term value for shareholders.

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AVI Polymers stock performance The small-cap stock has lost 20% in the last 1 month but risen 10% in 6 months and almost 140% in 1 year.

Established in 1993, AVI Polymers is engaged in the manufacturing and trading of polymer compounds and specialty chemicals. Over the years, the company has diversified into polymer products, chemical intermediates and water treatment solutions catering to multiple industries. More recently, it has increased its focus on innovation and new-age technology-led initiatives as part of its long-term growth strategy.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.