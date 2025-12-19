Mint Market
140% return in one year! Multibagger stock sets record date for issuance of 2:1 bonus shares

Saloni Goel
Updated19 Dec 2025, 02:15 PM IST
As part of the bonus issue, small-cap stock GRM Overseas will issue two fully paid-up equity shares for every one existing fully paid-up equity share held as on the record date.(Pixabay)

Multibagger small-cap stock GRM Overseas was in focus on Friday, December 15, following the announcement of the record date for its 2:1 bonus share issue. The company today announced that it has fixed Wednesday, December 24, as the record date to identify shareholders eligible for the bonus share action.

GRM Overseas, back in November, had announced the board nod for the corporate action. As part of the bonus issue, the small-cap stock will issue two fully paid-up equity shares for every one existing fully paid-up equity share held as on the record date.

Furthermore, the company said the deemed date of allotment of bonus shares shall be Friday, December 26.

GRM Overseas share price trend

Following this announcement, GRM Overseas' share price was trading rangebound on the BSE. Its high and low for the day stood at 475 and 470.15, respectively.

In the last three months, small-cap stock GRM Overseas' share price has rallied 33% while it has risen 27% in six months. On a year-to-date basis, it has emerged as a multibagger stock, rallying 135%. Meanwhile, in the last one year, it has surged 139%.

GRM Overseas Q2 results

The company had also announced its second-quarter results nearly a month back, wherein it posted a double-digit growth in both revenue and profit.

The small-cap company's total revenue stood at 372.1 crore during the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26), a growth of 16.2% over 320.2 crore in the same period a year ago. The revenue was largely supported by a strong 72% YoY growth in exports.

Meanwhile, its profit after tax (PAT) surged a whopping 60.5% year-on-year (YoY) to 14.8 crore from 9.2 crore in the same period last year.

The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) during the quarter under review stood at 24.5 crore, up 53.9% YoY. Meanwhile, margins expanded to 6.6%, an expansion of 161 bps.

Atul Garg, Managing Director of GRM Overseas, said that the exports business has witnessed robust traction driven by GRM’s strong presence in the key international markets for Basmati rice.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

 
 
