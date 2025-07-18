1400% rally in five years! Multibagger BSE stock declares mainboard listing on NSE. Details here

Tiger Logistics share price traded volatile on Friday amid broader weakness in the Indian stock market today. The small-cap stock gained 1.8% in the opening trade, and then declined as much as 2% to ₹53.25 apiece on the BSE.

The BSE listed Tiger Logistics announced that it has submitted an application on July 16, 2025, for the direct listing of its securities on the Main Board of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE).

“It (NSE listing) is aimed at enhancing market presence, improving share liquidity, and increasing visibility among a broader investor base. The listing is expected to bolster investor confidence, support value creation for existing shareholders, and align with the Company’s long-term objectives of sustainable growth and strengthened corporate governance,” Tiger Logistics (India) said in a regulatory filing on July 17.

The Board of Directors of Tiger Logistics in its meeting held on 2 July 2025 had approved the proposal for listing the securities of the company on the NSE, subject to the fulfillment of all requisite criteria for listing and obtaining all necessary statutory and regulatory approvals.

However, the company has not declared the timeline for the listing and the date by which it expects the shares to be listed on the NSE.

Tiger Logistics Share Price Performance Tiger Logistics share price declined 9% in one month, and has fallen 23% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. The small-cap stock has rallied 53% in one year, while it has delivered multibagger returns of 153% in the past three years. Tiger Logistics share price has surged by a staggering 1,400% in the past five years.

At 11:05 AM, Tiger Logistics share price was trading 1.51% lower at ₹53.52 apiece on the BSE.