1400% rally in five years! Multibagger BSE stock sets date for mainboard NSE listing

Tiger Logistics share price gained over 1% on Friday, extending its rally to the fourth consecutive session. The small-cap stock gained as much as 1.33% to ₹58.45 apiece on the BSE.

Tiger Logistics shares are listed only on the BSE. The company now plans to list on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE). The board of directors of the company will meet next month to consider listing on the NSE.

The company has set the board meeting date as July 2, 2025, to consider listing Tiger Logistics shares on the NSE.

“... a meeting of the Board of Directors of Tiger Logistics (India) is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 2nd July 2025, at the corporate office of the Company, interalia, to consider and approve the proposal of Direct Listing of securities of the Company on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (“NSE”) Main Board subject to fulfilment of requisite criteria for Listing on Main Board of NSE and other requisite statutory approvals, along with other items as per the agenda,” Tiger Logistics said in a regulatory filing on June 26.

Meanwhile, the trading window for dealing in securities of the company has been closed for all designated persons from Thursday, 26th June 2025, and shall remain closed till 48 hours of the declaration of financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2025 (both days inclusive) or declaration of the outcome of this Board Meeting, whichever is later, it added.

Tiger Logistics Share Price Performance Tiger Logistics share price has been flat in the past one month, while it has gained 15% in three months. The small-cap stock has declined 18% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, but has risen 49% in the past one year. Tiger Logistics shares have delivered multibagger returns of 1,400% in the five years.

At 11:25 AM, Tiger Logistics share price was trading 0.31% lower at ₹57.50 apiece on the BSE.