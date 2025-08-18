1400% rally in five years! Multibagger stock hits upper circuit; Do you own?

Multibagger stock: Spice Islands Industries share price hit 5 per cent upper circuit in early morning session on Monday, August 18, after the company reported strong quarterly results on Thursday, August 14.

Advertisement

The small-cap company stock opened at ₹91.33 apiece in Monday's session, against previous close of ₹86.99 on Thursday, last week.

Spice Islands Industries share price has given positive returns in last one year despite volatility in the Indian stock market. The small-cap stock has risen over 169 per cent in six months and nearly 107 per cent in one year.

The small-cap share has proven to be a multibagger stock by soaring over 1400 per cent in five years.

Spice Islands Industries Q1 results 2025 The small-cap company posted revenues of ₹20.12 million, marking a 728 per cent year-on-year surge from ₹2.43 million in Q1FY25. Profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹3.31 million, up 440 per cent YoY compared to ₹0.61 million in the same quarter last year.

Advertisement

In a press release dated August 14, the company said it has shifted its focus towards the fast-growing renewable energy sector, entering the solar business with a vision to build sustainable value.

It further informed the exchanges that the company has forayed into the hospitality space. It currently operates Patang Family Resort on Talala Highway, Gujarat, and manages Hotel Holiday Icon, The Grand Ladhukara (TGL), and Hotel Aradhya in Dev Bhoomi Dwarka under a service agreement. These new ventures of managing 4 hotels in a short span mark the company's intent to build a stable hospitality portfolio.

“In a strategic move to expand into consumer goods, Spice Islands has acquired the legacy beverage brand Rogers, originally founded by the East India Company in 1837. Rogers offers nine unique soft drink flavors, with its flagship 'Ice Cream Soda' already gaining traction. The company is now actively scouting for pan-India distributors and stockists to scale up this vertical. Rogers is the oldest soda brand in India, which makes its older than Pepsi and Coca Cola. Rogers is the first company to manufacture soft drink and soda in India. The beverage business is expected to contribute to revenues, with impact being visible in the current year,” the company said.

Advertisement