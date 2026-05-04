1,400% returns in five years! Multibagger small-cap stock Spice Lounge hits upper circuit

Spice Lounge Food Works share price traded higher on Monday, snapping its six-day losing streak, amid strong buying momentum. The small-cap stock hit 5% upper circuit of ₹20.51 apiece on the BSE.
The rally in Spice Lounge Food Works share price comes after losing more than 21% in the past one week.
Strong gains in the broader Indian stock market today also supported the rally. The benchmark Sensex jumped over 700 points, and the Nifty 50 rose over 1% to trade above 24,200 level.
The Nifty Smallcap 100 and the Nifty Midcap 100 indices surged more than 1% each.
Spice Lounge Food Works share price has fallen 23% in one month and has declined 28% in three months. The smallcap has dropped 46% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, while it has plunged 63% in six months.
However, Spice Lounge Food Works stock price has delivered multibagger returns over the longer period. The smallcap penny stock has jumped 402% in two years and has skyrocketed by a staggering 1,411% over the past five years.
At 12:05 PM, Spice Lounge Food Works share price was trading 5% higher at ₹20.51 apiece on the BSE.
Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants. <br><br> With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding. <br><br> Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI. <br><br> Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.
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