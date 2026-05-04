1,400% returns in five years! Multibagger small-cap stock Spice Lounge hits upper circuit

Spice Lounge Food Works share price traded higher on Monday, snapping its six-day losing streak, amid strong buying momentum. The small-cap stock hit 5% upper circuit of ₹20.51 apiece on the BSE.
The rally in Spice Lounge Food Works share price comes after losing more than 21% in the past one week.
Strong gains in the broader Indian stock market today also supported the rally. The benchmark Sensex jumped over 700 points, and the Nifty 50 rose over 1% to trade above 24,200 level.
The Nifty Smallcap 100 and the Nifty Midcap 100 indices surged more than 1% each.
Spice Lounge Food Works share price has fallen 23% in one month and has declined 28% in three months. The smallcap has dropped 46% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, while it has plunged 63% in six months.
However, Spice Lounge Food Works stock price has delivered multibagger returns over the longer period. The smallcap penny stock has jumped 402% in two years and has skyrocketed by a staggering 1,411% over the past five years.
At 12:05 PM, Spice Lounge Food Works share price was trading 5% higher at ₹20.51 apiece on the BSE.