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1,400% returns in five years! Multibagger small-cap stock Spice Lounge hits upper circuit

Spice Lounge Food Works share price has fallen 23% in one month and has declined 28% in three months. The smallcap has dropped 46% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, while it has plunged 63% in six months.

Ankit Gohel
Published4 May 2026, 12:07 PM IST
Spice Lounge Food Works stock price has delivered multibagger returns of 1,411% over the past five years.
Spice Lounge Food Works stock price has delivered multibagger returns of 1,411% over the past five years.(Image: Pixabay)
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Spice Lounge Food Works share price traded higher on Monday, snapping its six-day losing streak, amid strong buying momentum. The small-cap stock hit 5% upper circuit of 20.51 apiece on the BSE.

The rally in Spice Lounge Food Works share price comes after losing more than 21% in the past one week.

Strong gains in the broader Indian stock market today also supported the rally. The benchmark Sensex jumped over 700 points, and the Nifty 50 rose over 1% to trade above 24,200 level.

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The Nifty Smallcap 100 and the Nifty Midcap 100 indices surged more than 1% each.

Also Read | Small-cap pharma stock under ₹50 jumps 4% following Dalal Street rally

Spice Lounge Food Works Share Price Performance

Spice Lounge Food Works share price has fallen 23% in one month and has declined 28% in three months. The smallcap has dropped 46% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, while it has plunged 63% in six months.

However, Spice Lounge Food Works stock price has delivered multibagger returns over the longer period. The smallcap penny stock has jumped 402% in two years and has skyrocketed by a staggering 1,411% over the past five years.

At 12:05 PM, Spice Lounge Food Works share price was trading 5% higher at 20.51 apiece on the BSE.

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About the Author

Ankit Gohel

Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More

Shalimar AgenciesSmallcap StocksMultibagger Stocks
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