14250 continues to remain a resistance area for Nifty, say analysts

Indian stock markets moved higher today in tandem with firm Asian markets but were off day's highs. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.2% to 14,175 after hitting 14,256 at day's high. Similarly, the Sensex traded off day's highs and was up 0.2% to 48,268.16. Both indexes had hit record highs in the first four trading sessions of 2021.

"14250 continues to remain a resistance area for the Nifty. If we are able to sustain above that level, our next target should be 14350-14400. A good support currently lies at 13800 so dips or intraday corrections can be utilized to enter the markets for higher targets. Strict stops should be in place as markets can get volatile during corrective moves," said Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.8%, as investors looked past violence in Washington and bet on a large U.S. fiscal stimulus package after Democrat victories in Senate runoffs in Georgia.

The Nifty Bank Index added 0.8%, hitting the 32,200 level for the first time since January last year. IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and SBI were among the top gainers.

Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at CapitalVia Global Research, said," Bank Nifty is back above 32000 after a gap of almost one year. The onslaught of COVID-19 had hammered the index to much lower levels. There was an expectation of an increasing number of NPAs which did not help, and the index went spiraling to the level of 16600. It took enough time, almost the remaining year of 2020 to scale the pre-pandemic level."

On Wednesday, FIIs sold Indian equities worth ₹483 crore (net) while DIIs ₹380 crore.

"The infamy in the US Capitol has been brushed aside by the markets. The Biden Presidency with democratic senate might push for higher fiscal stimulus pushing the dollar down further. The dollar index has slipped to less than 0.85. The US tech stocks are likely to be impacted since valuations are hard to justify. In our markets too valuations are getting stretched. Profit bookings are likely as reflected in the sell figures in cash market from both FIIs and DIIs," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services. (With Agency Inputs)

