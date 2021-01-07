14250 continues to remain a resistance area for Nifty, say analysts

"The infamy in the US Capitol has been brushed aside by the markets. The Biden Presidency with democratic senate might push for higher fiscal stimulus pushing the dollar down further. The dollar index has slipped to less than 0.85. The US tech stocks are likely to be impacted since valuations are hard to justify. In our markets too valuations are getting stretched. Profit bookings are likely as reflected in the sell figures in cash market from both FIIs and DIIs," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services. (With Agency Inputs)