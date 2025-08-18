14300% rally in five years: Small-cap stock jumps 19% to new high on record date for 8:1 bonus issue, 1:2 stock split

Shares of small-cap multibagger stock Algoquant Fintech skyrocketed 19 percent to reach a record high of ₹91.70 on Monday, August 18. The surge coincided with the record date for two significant corporate actions by the company: an 8:1 bonus issue and a 2-for-1 stock split. These measures are designed to reward existing shareholders and improve liquidity, reflecting management’s confidence in the firm’s long-term growth prospects.

Bonus Issue in 8:1 Ratio Algoquant Fintech had earlier announced a bonus issue in the ratio of 8:1, meaning shareholders will receive eight fully paid-up equity shares of ₹1 each for every one share held. The bonus shares are being issued by capitalising the company’s free reserves, subject to shareholder approval. This action effectively rewards existing investors without requiring any additional investment, offering them more shares proportionate to their holdings and enhancing overall shareholder value.

"This is to inform you that the Company has fixed August 18, 2025, as the Record Date for Issuance of Bonus Shares in the ratio of 8:1, i.e., 8 (eight) new fully paid-up equity shares of Rs. 1/- (Rupees One only) each for every 1 (one) existing fully paid-up equity share of Rs. 1/- (Rupees One only) each." as per the exchange filing.

Stock Split from ₹ 2 to ₹ 1 Alongside the bonus issue, Algoquant Fintech declared a stock split, wherein each share with a face value of ₹2 will be split into two equity shares of ₹1 each. This marks the company's second-ever stock split, following its 5:1 split in December 2021.

"Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the "Listing Regulations") and other applicable provisions, this is to inform you that the Company has fixed August 18, 2025, as the Record Date for the subdivision/split of each equity share of face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two only) each, fully paid-up, into 2 (two) equity shares of face value of Rs. 1/- (Rupees One only) each, fully paid-up," the company said in an exchange filing.

The stock split will double the number of shares in circulation, making the stock more affordable for smaller investors and potentially increasing market liquidity. Both the bonus issue and the stock split signal management’s confidence and a strategy to make the stock more accessible and attractive to a wider investor base.

Q1 Performance Despite the corporate actions, the company reported a decline in its first-quarter performance. Net profit fell 68.10 percent to ₹4.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025, compared with ₹13.92 crore in the same period last year. Similarly, sales dropped 16.96 percent to ₹54.50 crore against ₹65.63 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Algoquant Fintech Stock Price Trend Algoquant Fintech has been a remarkable multibagger over the long term, delivering a staggering 14,300 percent rally in the last five years. Over the past year, the stock has climbed 64 percent and surged 108 percent from its 52-week low of ₹4, recorded in April 2025. In recent trading activity, the shares rose 8.03 percent over the past five sessions and 15.21 percent in the last month. Over six months, the stock achieved a stellar gain of 58.50 percent, highlighting sustained investor interest and confidence.

Algoquant Fintech Limited engages in the trading of financial instruments in India. Formerly known as Hindustan Everest Tools Limited, the company changed its name to Algoquant Fintech Limited in November 2021. Incorporated in 1962 and headquartered in New Delhi, the company operates as a subsidiary of Algoquant Investments Private Limited.

