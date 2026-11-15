144% return in 6 months: Multibagger to turn 1 stock into 18 after split, bonus- Do you own it? Check ratio, return

SC Agrotech shares have surged, gaining 144% in six months and 266% in a year. The company has proposed a 1:10 stock split and a 4:5 bonus issue, which would turn each existing share into 18 shares. The record date for both actions is yet to be announced.

Sharmila Bhadoria
Published15 Nov 2026, 09:01 PM IST
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SC Agrotech stock split and bonus issue details (AI image for representational purpose)
SC Agrotech stock split and bonus issue details (AI image for representational purpose)

Shares of SC Agrotech have witnessed a sharp rally over the past few months, with the small-cap stock delivering nearly 62% returns in just two weeks and around 72% in a month. Not only this, the multibagger stock has more than doubled investors' wealth over the past six months.

SC Agrotech stock is likely to attract heightened investors' interest following the proposed corporate actions, which includes a 1:10 stock split and a 4:5 bonus issue. If approved and implemented, every existing share will effectively turn into 18 shares.

How SC Agrotech stock will turn into 18 after split, bonus

As per the company’s BSE filing each existing equity share of SC Agrotech will be subdivided into 10 shares, followed by a bonus issue of four shares for every 5 shares held.

If you are holding a single SC Agrotech stock on record date, it will turn into 10 shares (with face value Re 1). Then you will receive four shares for 5 shares held, as per the proposed bonus issue. Which means investors holding 10 shares, will receive additional 8 shares (4 stocks for every 5 held), taking the total count to 18.

Existing shares

After split

Bonus shares

Final shares

110818
5504090

SC Agrotech stock split

SC Agrotech has fixed stock split in the ratio of 1:10, which means that every investor holding single stock (of face value 10) will, now own 10 stocks (with face value of Re 1 each), after the execution of stock split.

SC Agrotech bonus shares details

The company has rewarded investors with bonus issue in the ratio of 4:5. Its board of directors recommended the issue of 4 fully paid-up bonus equity shares for every five fully paid up equity shares. Only those investors who will own the stock before the record date will be eligible for the bonus issue corporate action.

SC Agrotech stock split, bonus issue record date

The board of directors is yet to determine the record date for both the corporate actions.

SC Agrotech share price trend

The stock closed 5% higher at its 52-week high level of 62.38 per share on Friday, November 13. Its share price value has surged 144% in six months, 60% year to date (YTD), and 266% in one year.

SC Agrotech
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