144% return in 6 months: Multibagger to turn 1 stock into 18 after split, bonus- Do you own it? Check ratio, return

Shares of SC Agrotech have witnessed a sharp rally over the past few months, with the small-cap stock delivering nearly 62% returns in just two weeks and around 72% in a month. Not only this, the multibagger stock has more than doubled investors' wealth over the past six months.

SC Agrotech stock is likely to attract heightened investors' interest following the proposed corporate actions, which includes a 1:10 stock split and a 4:5 bonus issue. If approved and implemented, every existing share will effectively turn into 18 shares.

How SC Agrotech stock will turn into 18 after split, bonus As per the company’s BSE filing each existing equity share of SC Agrotech will be subdivided into 10 shares, followed by a bonus issue of four shares for every 5 shares held.

If you are holding a single SC Agrotech stock on record date, it will turn into 10 shares (with face value Re 1). Then you will receive four shares for 5 shares held, as per the proposed bonus issue. Which means investors holding 10 shares, will receive additional 8 shares (4 stocks for every 5 held), taking the total count to 18.

Existing shares After split Bonus shares Final shares 1 10 8 18 5 50 40 90

SC Agrotech stock split SC Agrotech has fixed stock split in the ratio of 1:10, which means that every investor holding single stock (of face value ₹10) will, now own 10 stocks (with face value of Re 1 each), after the execution of stock split.

SC Agrotech bonus shares details The company has rewarded investors with bonus issue in the ratio of 4:5. Its board of directors recommended the issue of 4 fully paid-up bonus equity shares for every five fully paid up equity shares. Only those investors who will own the stock before the record date will be eligible for the bonus issue corporate action.

SC Agrotech stock split, bonus issue record date The board of directors is yet to determine the record date for both the corporate actions.