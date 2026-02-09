1450% rally in 12 years! Multibagger stock jumps after strong Q3 results 2026

Multibagger SME stock Captain Polyplast rallied around 8% in intra-day deals on Monday, February 9, after the company posted strong results for the quarter ended December 2025 (Q3FY26).

The SME stock jumped as much as 7.7% to the day's high of ₹83.21. However, the scrip is still 23% away from its 52-week high of ₹107.70, hit in February 2025. Meanwhile, it touched its 52-week low of ₹58.41 in September 2025.

Captain Polypast stock has eroded 25% of investor wealth in a year. In the long term, the scrip has given multibagger returns, soaring 1450% in the past 12 years.

Captain Polyplast Q3 Results Captain Polyplast delivered a standout performance in the December quarter.

On a consolidated basis, net profit rose 40.07% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹12.66 crore in Q3 FY26 from ₹9.05 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue from operations climbed 40.87% YoY to ₹126.33 crore, compared with ₹90.25 crore a year ago.

Sequentially, the improvement was even more pronounced. Consolidated profit surged 592.46% quarter-on-quarter to ₹12.58 crore from ₹1.82 crore in Q2 FY26, while revenue jumped 58.46% QoQ from ₹79.73 crore to ₹126.33 crore, reflecting a sharp pickup in volumes and execution.

Operating performance also remained strong. EBITDA for the quarter rose 35% YoY to ₹16.13 crore. For the nine months ended FY26, EBITDA increased 26% YoY to ₹32.15 crore. However, EBITDA margin saw a marginal compression of 46 basis points YoY, settling at 12.68% in Q3 FY26, largely due to cost pressures amid higher scale of operations.

Management Commentary Commenting on the performance, Ritesh Khichadia, Whole Time Director, said, “Q3 FY26 marked the highest-ever quarterly revenue and profit, supported by strong volume growth in micro irrigation and solar EPC. Focused execution, new solar pump orders worth ₹35.86 crore, and supportive government policies continue to sustain momentum.”

During the quarter, the company expanded its footprint in the solar pumps segment, securing two orders totalling 1,300 pumps worth ₹35.86 crore. Management highlighted that the timely execution of these projects remains key to qualifying for new tenders and maintaining growth visibility.

Industry tailwinds also remained supportive. Government initiatives such as “Per Drop More Crop” and PM-KUSUM, along with the reduction in GST to 5% from 12% on drip irrigation, sprinklers and solar equipment, have improved affordability and demand outlook.

Founded in 1997, Captain Polyplast operates manufacturing facilities in Rajkot, Gujarat and Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, with a distribution network across 16 states and exports spanning Africa, Latin America and the Middle East. The company has also diversified into solar EPC and partnered with IOCL for polymer product marketing in Gujarat, reinforcing its long-term growth strategy.